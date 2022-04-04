Blan tennis blanks East Clinton in National tilt

LEES CREEK — The Blanchester tennis team defeated East Clinton 5-0 Monday in SBAAC National Division competition.

“The boys played smart tennis and I’m glad to get this week started out well after such a tough stretch to start the season last week,” BHS coach Jake Weil said.

Blanchester is now 2-3 overall and 2-1 in league play.

East Clinton goes to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the division.

Joe Mills and Bryce Bandow were both 6-0, 6-0 winners in singles matches for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

April 4, 2022

Blanchester 5, East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Billy Knapp def Cody Chaney 6-0, 6-1

2-Joe Mills def Braxton Harrison 6-0, 6-0

3-Bryce Bandow def Evan Stewart 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1-Hunter Montgomery, Bryan Bandow def Bo Frye, Kamille Helsel 6-1, 6-1

2-Blan wins by default