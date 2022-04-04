Broncos blank Hurricane to stay atop American

WILMINGTON — Western Brown, leader of the SBAAC American Division, defeated Wilmington 13-0 Monday on the WHS diamond.

The Broncos are 2-0 in the American Division while the Lady Hurricane fall to 0-2. WHS is 0-3 in all games.

Nevaeh Blackburn had the only Wilmington hit.

SUMMARY

April 4, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Western Brown 13, Wilmington 0

WB^3^0^0^0^1^1^8^^13.17.0

WIL^0^0^0^0^0^0^0^^0-1-1

(13) WESTERN BROWN (ab-r-h-rbi) Conley 4-2-1-0 Fisher 3-1-2-1 Flores 4-1-1-2 Heitker 3-1-1-1 Luttrell 5-2-3-2 Pucke 5-1-2-1 Scholosser 5-2-3-3 Stratton 4-1-1-0 Suton 4-2-2-1 Wagner 1-0-1-0 TOTALS 38-13-17-11

(0) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Rhoads 2-0-0-0 Willis 2-0-0-0 Blackburn 3-0-1-0 Hisco 0-0-0-0 Murdock 3-0-0-0 Applegate 3-0-0-0 Wheeler 2-0-0-0 Oglesby 1-0-0-0 Riley 3-0-0-0 Sanders 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-0-1-0

2B: WB-Flores, Luttrell, Schlosser, Suton

HR: WB-Luttrell

SB: WIL-Rhoads

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Western Brown

Sutton (W)^7^1^0^0^5^10

Wilmington

Willis (L)^7^14^13^9^3^2