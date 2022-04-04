Ladycats lose a tough one to Rockets 9-7

OWENSVILLE — Blanchester committed seven errors and came up short in the seventh inning of a 9-7 loss to Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division softball.

The Ladycats are 2-3 overall, 1-1 in the National.

“This is one we let get away,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said. “Our defensive effort was just too inconsistent.”

Blanchester outhit Clermont NE 13-7. Bailey Dawley led BHS with four hits. Olivia Potts had two hits and two runs batted in. Quynn Dawley had two hits and one RBI.

SUMMARY

April 4, 2022

@Clermont NE High School

Clermont NE 9, Blanchester 7

B^0^0^3^0^2^0^2^^7.13.7

NE^2^0^0^0^4^3^x^^9.7.0

(7) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 3-0-1-0 Q. Dawley 4-2-2-1 Davenport 3-1-1-0 Potts 4-1-2-2 B. Dawley 4-1-4-0 Caldwell 3-0-0-0 Creager 4-0-1-1 Stanforth 4-0-1-1 Peters 4-1-1-0 Blankenbeckler 0-1-0-0

2B: Creager, Potts

3B: Peters

SB: B. Dawley 2, Mueller

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Mueller^4.1^6^6^2^1^4

Stanforth^1.2^1^3^0^1^2