Wildcats pick up big win over Rockets 4-2

OWENSVILLE — Adam Frump and Zach West combined to pitch Blanchester to a 4-2 win over Clermont Northeastern Monday in SBAAC National Division baseball.

“Frump pitched a gem,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “He got ahead and had that nine versus one mentality. West came in and continued to challenge hitters.”

Lawson said his team’s 10-hit performance was impressive.

“Even though we left 13 runners on base, we beat arguably the best pitcher in the league,” Lawson said. “We knew runs were going to be at a premium against him, so our pitching and defense had to be above average. This was a great win. I’m very proud of the team.”

Blanchester is 2-2 overall, 1-1 in the National Division. The Rockets are 2-3 overall, 2-1 in the National.

Reagan Burch led the Blanchester offense with four hits. He scored three times. Austin Dick had three hits as well.

SUMMARY

April 4, 2022

Blanchester 4 Clermont NE 2

BL^2^0^1^0^0^1^0^^4.10.3

NE^0^0^0^1^0^0^1^^2.6.2

(2) CLERMONT NE (ab-r-h-rbi) Creager 4-0-0-0 Jenkins 3-0-0-0 A. Yeager 4-1-0-0 C. Yeager 4-0-2-0 Woolery 2-1-0-0 Wilson 4-0-1-1 Corey 4-0-2-1 Becker 1-0-0-0 Rose 3-0-1-0 TOTALS 29-2-6-2

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 5-3-4-0 Dick 4-1-3-1 Ficke 0-0-0-0 Jam Wymer 1-0-0-0 West 4-0-1-1 Roush 3-0-1-1 Jan Wymer 3-0-0-1 Mulvihill 4-0-0-0 Estep 4-0-1-0 Burress 0-0-0-0 Sipple 4-0-0-0 Frump 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 32-4-10-4

SB: Burch

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Frump (W)^5^4^1^1^5^7

West (S, 1)^2^2^1^0^0^3

Clermont NE

Jenkins (L)^5.2^8^4^4^1^11

A. Yeager^1.1^2^0^0^0^2