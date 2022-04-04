Falcons end Hurricane run on tennis court

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — For the first time since 2018, the Wilmington High School tennis team lost an SBAAC American Division tennis match.

Led by No. 1 singles players Alex Jones, Clinton-Massie blanked Wilmington 5-0 Monday afternoon.

“It was our first win against them in at least five years,” Massie coach Rod Amburgy said. “I’m so proud of our guys. I challenged them before the match and responded with a great performance.”

WHS coach Steve Reed said he came away impressed with Clinton-Massie.

“Their first singles player is the real deal,” he said. “Last year, he gave Avery (Bradshaw) everything he could handle. He’s (Jones) not only one of the best players in the league but he’ll surprise some people in the post-season. But they are definitely not a one-man team.”

Reed also said Amburgy has driven the Falcons to a lofty perch.

“He cares a lot about that program,” Reed said. “He does everything. He’s put his heart and soul in to that program and it shows.”

Jones was a 6-0, 6-2 winner over Alex Lazic. Garret Karns and Avden Faucett won three-set singles matches while the doubles pairing of Shayne Hendricks and Benny Kosseda won a three-set match at second doubles.

“Three of the matches went three sets and we lost all of them,” Reed lamented. “We talked about what it means to compete, not only our effort on the court but off. We’re going to look forward to seeing them (Clinton-Massie) come to our place and hopefully turn things around.”

Wilmington went unbeaten in the league in 2019 and 2021. The season was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Hurricane lost to New Richmond twice during the 2018 season, Reed said.

SUMMARY

April 4, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Wilmington 0

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Alex Lazic 6-0, 6-2

2-Garret Karns def Trey Reed 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

3-Avden Faucett def Asher Fudge 4-6, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

1-Connor Stulz, Braydon Green def Josh Holmes, Ian Dalton 6-4, 6-3

2-Shayne Hendricks, Benny Kosseda def Steven Collins, Javier Becerrie 7-6, 4-6, 6-1

Junior varsity

1-Jack Anderson, Quinton Smith def 6-4, 6-4