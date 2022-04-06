West fans 11, Wildcats top Astros 10-2

FAIRBORN — Zach West struck out 11 in six innings as Blanchester defeated East Clinton 10-2 Wednesday night in SBAAC National Division baseball at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium.

“What a great team win tonight,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “Everyone got in the game and was able to contribute is some positive manner. Makes it extra special when you are able to play at a place this nice.”

West threw 96 pitches, 62 for strikes, before turning things over to Kyle Garrett who pitched a perfect seventh to close the win.

“West gave us another great outing on the mound,” said Lawson. “He struggled in the first, leaving some balls up but quickly got the ball down. He so good at being able to pitch backwards.”

East Clinton took a 1-0 lead in the first but had two runners in scoring position with no outs but failed to add to their total.

“A tough first inning was too much … to come back from,” EC manager Joey Schulte said. “We are making progress as a team. The bats are starting to come around as is our young pitching staff. If we clean up play in the field a bit we will be a very difficult team to beat.”

Blanchester answered with four runs in the bottom of the first then added two runs in the third on a two-out double by Michael Mulvihill. BHS went up 9-2 in the fourth with Ty Miller’s two-run triple the key blow.

“We finally got the hit we needed to break the game open by freshman pinch hitter Ty Miller,” said Lawson. “A two-RBI triple isn’t to bad of a way to start your career.”

Sammy Roush had three hits, scored twice and stole two bases for the Wildcats. Jansen Wymer drove in two runs. West had two stolen bases and scored twice at the plate.

“We were able to generate a lot of runs stealing some bases and getting guys in scoring position early,” Lawson said.

SUMMARY

April 6, 2022

@Wright State University

Nischwitz Stadium

Blanchester 10, East Clinton 2

EC^1^0^1^0^0^0^0^^2.5.3

BL^4^0^2^3^0^1^x^^10.10.2

(2) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Singleton 3-1-1-0 Fisher 4-0-1-0 Curtis 3-1-2-0 Day 3-0-1-1 Huff 3-0-0-0 Bean 3-0-0-0 Beiting 2-0-0-0 Denniston 2-0-0-0 Rider 1-0-0-0 Kimmy 2-0-0-0 Kamatz 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-2-5-1

(10) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 3-1-1-0 Jam Wymer 2-0-1-1 Ficke 2-0-1-0 West 3-2-0-1 Roush 4-2-3-0 Jan Wymer 4-1-2-2 Sipple 2-1-0-0 Miller 1-0-1-2 Estep 2-1-0-0 Dick 3-1-0-1 Mulvihill 2-0-1-2 Garrett 1-0-0-0 Sears 0-1-0-0 TOTALS 29-10-10-9

2B: BL-Mulvihill

3B: BL-Miller

SB: EC-Day, Beiting; BL-Burch 2, Dick, Estep, Roush 2, West 2, Jan Wymer

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

East Clinton

Day (L)^2.2^5^6^5^4^4

Ellis^2.1^5^3^3^0^1

Taylor^1^0^1^0^0^1

Blanchester

West (W)^6^5^2^1^2^11

Garrett^1^0^0^0^0^1