Goshen edges Blanchester tennis 3-2

GOSHEN — Blanchester lost a close match with Goshen 3-2 Thursday in a non-league tennis match at GHS.

Billy Knapp and Joe Mills were winners for the Wildcats in singles play.

The doubles team of Hunter Montgomery and Nate Coyle lost a tight match at second doubles 5-7, 4-6.

SUMMARY

April 7, 2022

@Goshen High School

Goshen 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

1-Billy Knapp defeated William Dennison 6-2, 7-5

2-Joe Mills defeated Blake Luthey 6-0, 6-2

3-Blanchester forfeits

Doubles

1-Bryan Bandow, Bryce Bandow were def by Grant Steele, Quentin Rice 1-6, 1-6

2-Nate Coyle, Hunter Montgomery were def by Owen Widner, AJ Cameron 5-7, 4-6