Goshen edges Blanchester tennis 3-2

GOSHEN — Blanchester lost a close match with Goshen 3-2 Thursday in a non-league tennis match at GHS.
Billy Knapp and Joe Mills were winners for the Wildcats in singles play.
The doubles team of Hunter Montgomery and Nate Coyle lost a tight match at second doubles 5-7, 4-6.
SUMMARY
April 7, 2022
@Goshen High School
Goshen 3, Blanchester 2
Singles
1-Billy Knapp defeated William Dennison 6-2, 7-5
2-Joe Mills defeated Blake Luthey 6-0, 6-2
3-Blanchester forfeits
Doubles
1-Bryan Bandow, Bryce Bandow were def by Grant Steele, Quentin Rice 1-6, 1-6
2-Nate Coyle, Hunter Montgomery were def by Owen Widner, AJ Cameron 5-7, 4-6
