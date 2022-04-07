Karns lifts Falcons over former KTC rival

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Garrett Karns three-set win lifted Clinton-Massie over Greeneview 3-2 Thursday in a battle of former Kenton Trace Conference rivals on the CM tennis courts.

The Falcons and Rams were deadlocked at 2-2 with Karns still on the court at second singles. After dropping the opening set 6-7, Karns rallied to win the next two 6-2, 6-4 and the match for the Falcons.

Alex Jones was a winner at first singles and the doubles pairing of Braydon Green and Connor Stulz won at first doubles.

SUMMARY

April 7, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 3, Greeneview 2

Singles

1-Alex Jones defeated Ian Rinehart 6-0, 6-2

2-Garrett Karns defeated Zoe Sears 6-7, 6-2 6-4

3-Avden Faucett was def by Ben Lucas 4-6, 4-6

Doubles

1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz defeated Ashton Hendricks, Braxton Magalae 6-1, 6-2

2-Benny Kosseda, Shayne Hendricks were def by Braydon Ratliff, Rylan Hurst

Reserve

1-Jack Anderson defeated Austin Henderson 6-4, 6-4