Karns lifts Falcons over former KTC rival

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Garrett Karns three-set win lifted Clinton-Massie over Greeneview 3-2 Thursday in a battle of former Kenton Trace Conference rivals on the CM tennis courts.
The Falcons and Rams were deadlocked at 2-2 with Karns still on the court at second singles. After dropping the opening set 6-7, Karns rallied to win the next two 6-2, 6-4 and the match for the Falcons.
Alex Jones was a winner at first singles and the doubles pairing of Braydon Green and Connor Stulz won at first doubles.
SUMMARY
April 7, 2022
@Clinton-Massie High School
Clinton-Massie 3, Greeneview 2
Singles
1-Alex Jones defeated Ian Rinehart 6-0, 6-2
2-Garrett Karns defeated Zoe Sears 6-7, 6-2 6-4
3-Avden Faucett was def by Ben Lucas 4-6, 4-6
Doubles
1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz defeated Ashton Hendricks, Braxton Magalae 6-1, 6-2
2-Benny Kosseda, Shayne Hendricks were def by Braydon Ratliff, Rylan Hurst
Reserve
1-Jack Anderson defeated Austin Henderson 6-4, 6-4