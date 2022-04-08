Massie girls 1st, Astros 2nd at Mudd Relays

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie won the Brian Mudd Relays girls track and field meet Thursday at Chick Brown Track.

The Lady Falcons had 100 points while runnerup East Clinton finished with 78 points.

Massie won six events – 4×400 (Kylee Lamb, Gracie Wallen, Addison Swope, Vada Nesbit), 4×200 (Leah Binau, Kaylee Ramsey, Morgan Riggers, Madi Bayless), 4×100 (Leah Binau, Madi Bayless, Morgan Riggers, Kylee Lamb), sprint medley (Morgan Riggers, Leah Binau, Madi Bayless, Kylee Lamb), shot put (Mackenzie Peters, Emma Everitt, Chloe Filipkowski) and pole vault (Kaylee Ramsey).

East Clinton finished on top in the shuttle hurdles, the 4×800, the distance medley and the high jump.

April 7, 2022

Brian Mudd Relays

Girls Results

Team Scores: Clinton-Massie 100 East Clinton 78 Bethel-Tate 76 Little Miami 54 Carlisle 44 Fayetteville 2

4×1600: Bethel-Tate 25:18.9 East Clinton 25:25.6 Clinton-Massie (Dakota Cartner, Anna Jones, Kaylene Gale, Elizabeth Mason) 30:40.4

Shuttle Hurdles: East Clinton 1:22.4 Clinton-Massie (Addison Swope, Ava Lemaster, Brelee Addington, Kaylee Ramsey) 1:27.4

4×400: Clinton-Massie (Kylee Lamb, Gracie Wallen, Addison Swope, Vada Nesbit) 4:52.9 Bethel-Tate 4:53.8 Carlisle 5:02.7 East Clinton 5:08.7 Little Miami 5:10.8

4×800: East Clinton 11:33.5 Bethel-Tate 12:15.2 Little Miami 12:36.9 Clinton-Massie 13:30.6

4×200: Clinton-Massie (Leah Binau, Kaylee Ramsey, Morgan Riggers, Madi Bayless) 2:01.3 East Clinton 2:03.9 Bethel-Tate 2:04.2 Little Miami 2:04.7 Carlisle 2:22.5

4×100: Clinton-Massie (Leah Binau, Madi Bayless, Morgan Riggers, Kylee Lamb) 57.6 Bethel-Tate 57.9 East Clinton 60.2 Carlisle 60.5 Little Miami 61.0 Fayetteville 66.0

Distance Medley: East Clinton 11:29.3 Bethel-Tate 11:35.7 Little Miami 12:47.1 Clinton-Massie 13:35.3

Sprint Medley: Clinton-Massie (Morgan Riggers, Leah Binau, Madi Bayless, Kylee Lamb) 2:12.8 Bethel-Tate 2:15.1 Carlisle 2:18.4 Little Miami 2:19.3 East Clinton 2:22.5

Long Jump: Bethel-Tate 26-2 Little Miami 25-4 Clinton-Massie (Addison Swope, Vada Nesbit, Brelee Addington) 24-2 Carlisle 23-3 Fayetteville 23-2 East Clinton 22-4

High Jump: East Clinton 9-2 Clinton-Massie (Ava Lemaster, Kaylee Ramsey, Kylee Lamb) 8-10 Carlisle 8-2 Little Miami 4-8

Shot Put: Clinton-Massie (Mackenzie Peters, Emma Everitt, Chloe Filipkowski) 59-10 East Clinton 50-7.75 Carlisle 50-2.25 Bethel-Tate 47-1.25 Little Miami 38-6.75

Discus: Carlisle 163-7 Little Miami 154-1 Bethel-Tate 144-2 Clinton-Massie 138-3 East Clinton 133-10 Fayetteville 71-6 Clinton-Massie B 33-10

Pole Vault: Clinton-Massie (Kaylee Ramsey) 8-0 Little Miami 6-0