NEW RICHMOND — Lleyton Flamm allowed one hit and SBAAC American Division frontrunner New Richmond beat Wilmington 11-0 Friday.

Wilmington is 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the American.

The Lions are 3-0 in league play, having outscored opponents 17-3.

Danny Shockley homer and drove in four runs for the Lions, who had 14 hits on the day.