OAC leader blanks WC lacrosse 29-0

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team (2-10, 0-4) fell to Ohio Athletic Conference frontrunner John Carroll University 29-0 Saturday afternoon at Townsend Field.

In honor of senior day, a small ceremony honoring Austin Young and Logan Hayes for their years with the program took place before the contest.

The Blue Streaks held possession for the majority of the match, winning 29-of-32 face-ffs. Wilmington was outshot 70-3 with WC freshman goalkeeper Cody Everly saving 14 of the 43 shots on goal.

Up next, Wilmington will travel to the University of Mount Union 7 p.m. Tuesday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_LOGO_Lacrosse-1.jpg