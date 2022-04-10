WC women track, field fourth at Frye Invitational

ALLIANCE, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s track and field team placed fourth at the Marv Frye Invitational scoring 79.5 total points.

The team finished behind third place Calvin University while host Ohio Wesleyan University came away with first place.

The scoring was started for the Quakers with a victory in the long jump by Haley Cook with a jump of 16-5. This is Cook’s first collegiate event victory with teammate Madison Dietz finishing close behind in third. Cook later finished fifth in the high jump. Kayli Sullivan closed out the day on the field side with a third-place finish in shot put with a toss of 36-9.75.

Emma Burke got the track scoring started with a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash (62.22). Kylee Schafer had herself a day with a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash in 12.98 then a fourth in the 200 in a personal best 26.77. Dietz was third in the 200 in 26.66, also a personal best. Milena Wahl finished out the individual scoring with a personal best 18:29.66 in a runnerup finish in the 5,000 meters.

The Quaker relay squads had a good day as Cook, Dietz, Burke and Schafer made up both relays for the team. The group took first place in the 4×1100 relays with a 50.25. The 4×400 relay was second in 4:19.28.

Wilmington heads back to Tiffin next weekend for the two-day Tiffin University Track Carnival.

