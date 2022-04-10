Rickett, Heys win, WC men third at Frye Inv.

DELAWARE, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s track and field team came away from the Marv Frye Invitational with a third-place finish, collecting 111 points.

The Quakers finished behind second place Calvin and meet winner Albion College.

Scoring was started for the Quakers from a usual group with the hammer throw squad having six of the top eight finishers in the event. Senior Joe Shuga led the way with a second-place throw of 169-5 and was followed by Nate Marcum third and Andrew Pacifico fourth.

Blake Jamison took third place in shot put at 47-9.75 and was followed by brother duo of Justin Shuga fourth and Joe Shuga fifth. Jamison and Justin Shuga followed up with second and third finishes respectively in discus.

On the track, George Rickett led off with a victory in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:39.26. Simon Heys followed up with a victory of his own with a 4:02.26 finish in the 1,500-meter run for his first outdoor season win this season. Heys later took third in the 800-meter run in 2:00.33. Freshman Brady Vilvens came away with third place in high jump after reaching a new personal best of 6-4.

Wilmington heads back to Tiffin next weekend for the two-day Tiffin University Track Carnival.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-6.jpg