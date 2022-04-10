Posted on by

Hurricane boys 3rd at Spartan Invitational


News Journal

Drew Wyss | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Drew Wyss | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Isaiah Snader | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Cody Kidd | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Matej Jostak | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Spencer Wiget | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Connor Walters | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Blaize Johnson | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Adrien Cody | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Levi Cochran of Wilmington and Tanner Fooce of East Clinton | Elizabeth Clark Photo


WAYNESVILLE — Wilmington finished third Friday night in the Spartan Invitational boys track and field meet at Waynesville High School.

Blanchester was 11th and East Clinton was 12th.

“It was a tough meet against a lot of Div. I schools,” Blanchester coach Tiffany Wyss said.

Gabriel Staehling was third in the discus and sixth in the shot put for the Wildcats.

Matej Jostak was fifth in the 100-meter dash and eighth in the long jump for East Clinton.

Blaize Johnson had a solid meet for the Hurricane, winning the 110-meter high hurdles and taking part in the winning 4×400-meter relay. He also was part of the runnerup 4×100-meter relay and the open 400 meter dash.

The 1,600 relay team consisted of Trevor Billingsley, Brooks Butler and Levi Cochran in addition to Johnson.

“The weather (this spring) led to many injuries which caused us to scratch a lot of events for both boys and girls,” WHS coach Chris Reynolds said. “We’ve had five meets under 49 degrees with precipitation. We’re ready for spring to get here.”

SUMMARY

April 8, 2022

Spartan Invitational

@Waynesville High School

TEAM SCORES: Waynesville 117.5 Mason 102.5 Wilmington 93.5 Franklin 65 Valley View 47 Miami Trace 38.5 Northridge 32 Dayton Christian 22 Bethel 20 Monroe 20 Blanchester 13 East Clinton 5 Lebanon 4 Oakwood 3 Hillcrest 1

4×800 RELAY: Mason 8:47.16 Waynesville 8:49.45 Valley View 8:51.47 Franklin 9:07.1 Dayton Christian 9:26.6 Oakwood 9:28.97 Blanchester (Drew Wyss, Zane Panetta, Nick Musselman, Brett Bandow) 9:36.85 Miami Trace 9:48.28

110 HURDLES: Johnson (Wil) 17.28 Huffman (Wa) 17.41 Phillips (VV) 18.17 Ullom (Ma) 18.17 Mahajani (Ma) 18.30 Williams (Leb) 18.76 Hoppe (Wa) 19.01 Cradlebaugh (VV) 19.03

100 DASH: Amburgy (Wa) 11.93 Duncan (Wa) 12.03 Rowe (MT) 12.11 Wise (Bet) 12.26 Jostak (EC) 12.4 Scott (Wil) 12.44 Adleta (Ma) 12.58 Lynch (VV) 12.59

4×200 RELAY: Franklin 1:38.39 Northridge 1:39.58 Wilmington (Brooks Butler, Nathaniel Bozarth, Adrien Cody, Malik Scott) 1:40.54 Miami Trace 1:42.4 Monroe 1:43.46 Dayton Christian 1:43.77 Mason 1:43.98 Valley View 1:44.46

1600 RUN: Mroczka (Ma) 4:30.72 Billingsley (Wil) 4:33.8 Fedders (Ma) 4:34.54 Clendenin (VV) 4:34.76 Wilcox (Mo) 4:35.71 Adams (Wa) 4:49.15 Sisk (Wa) 4:54.06 Hildebrandt (Wil) 4:55.87

4×100 RELAY: Waynesville 44.86 Wilmington (Nathaniel Bozarth, Blaize Johnson, Adrien Cody, Malik Scott) 46.68 Northridge 47.02 Miami Trace 47.9 Franklin 48.72 Dayton Christian 49.34 Valley View 49.86 Mason 49.99

400 DASH: Acevedo (Fr) 53.09 Johnson (Wil) 53.41 Theisen (Ma) 55.47 Lynch (Fr) 56.14 Anderson (No) 56.45 Reece (Mo) 56.55 Peterson (No) 57.07

300 HURDLES: No results listed

800 RUN: Wilcox (Mo) 2:04.81 Cooper (Ma) 2:07.3 Roe (Ma) 2:09.32 Michael (VV) 2:12.38 Black (Fr) 2:12.66 Hendricks (DC) 2:14.24 Leopold (Wa) 2:15.22 Withers (DC) 2:16.31

200 DASH: Acevedo (Fr) 23.64 Duncan (Wa) 23.74 Turner (Wa) 24.13 Rowe (MT) 24.55 Adleta (Ma) 25.04 Summers (Ma) 25.37 Cody (Wil) 25.42 Daigre (Hil) 25.75

3200 RUN: Bond (Fr) 10:05.58 King (Wa) 10:19.54 Kelly (Ma) 10:27.31 Berger (Wa) 10:28.84 Follmer (Ma) 10:47.35 Garland (VV) 11:03.01 Green (Fr) 11:07.36 Blake (DC) 11:18.78

4×400 RELAY: Wilmington (Trevor Billingsley, Brooks Butler, Levi Cochran, Blaize Johnson) 3:40.21 Mason 3:42.15 Valley View 3:43.9 Franklin 3:45.45 Waynesville 3:45.5 Dayton Christian 3:55.35 Blanchester (Drew Wyss, Isaiah Williams, Brett Bandow, Nick Musselman) 4:07.29

SHOT PUT: Brannen (Bet) 47-3 Brooks (Wil) 46-2 Hawkins (No) 44-3 Zeth Cowin (Wil) 41-4 Stallman (Ma) 40-9 Staehling (Bl) 40-4.5 Adesanya (Ma) 38-9 Bennett (MT) 38-4

DISCUS: Brooks (Wil) 129-3 Hawkins (No) 114-8 Staehling (Bl) 113-7 Campbell (MT) 111-11 Click (Wa) 104-7 Stallman (Ma) 104-7 Alltop (MT) 98-0 Cordell (Wil) 97-0

LONG JUMP: Turner (Wa) 20-6 Cody (Wi) 20-1 Lundy (Wa) 19-4 Dillman (BT) 19-1 Orme (DC) 19-0 D Cornett (VV) 18-9 R Cornett (VV) 17-9 Jostak (EC) 17-6

HIGH JUMP: Justice-Cummins (Wa) 5-8 Moore (Ma) 5-6 Dawes (MT) 5-3 Bozarth (MT) 5-3 Von Handorf (Wa) 5-3 Salyers (MT) 5-3 Phillips (VV) 5-3 Lykins (Leb) 5-3

POLE VAULT: No results listed

