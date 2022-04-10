WHS girls fourth, EC 9th, Blan 10th at Spartan Inv.

WAYNESVILLE — Wilmington finished fourth Friday in the Spartan Invitational girls track and field meet at Waynesville High School.

East Clinton finished ninth and Blanchester was tied for 10th.

Kaitlynn Hickey was a winner for the Lady Hurricane in the shot put while finishing sixth in the discus.

“The weather (this spring) led to many injuries which caused us to scratch a lot of events for both boys and girls,” WHS coach Chris Reynolds said. “We’ve had five meets under 49 degrees with precipitation. We’re ready for spring to get here.”

Carah Anteck was fifth in the 3,200-meter run and fifth in the 1,600-meter run for East Clinton.

Ainsley Whitaker was fourth for Blanchester in the discus.

“It was a tough meet against a lot of Div. I schools,” Blanchester coach Tiffany Wyss said.

April 8, 2022

Spartan Invitational

@Waynesville High School

TEAM SCORES: Waynesville 128 Mason 95.5 Dayton Christian 79 Wilmington 67 Valley View 59.5 Miami Trace 56 Oakwood 30 Franklin Monroe 17.5 East Clinton 12.5 Lebanon 8 Blanchester 8 Bethel 3 Northridge 2

4×800 RELAY: Waynesville 10:41.03 Mason 10:50.01 Dayton Christian 10:51.01 Valley View 10:58.63 Monroe 10:59.27 Oakwood 11:06.93 East Clinton (Molly Seabaugh, Kaylyn Deaton, Jordan Collom, Carah Anteck) 11:23.62 Wilmington (Hannah Scott, Courtney Parker, Ava Hester, Kennedy Moore) 11:37.85

100 HURDLES: Schubert (DC) 15.93 Layne (Wa) 17.55 Ramps (VV) 17.56 Menon (Ma) 17.75 Fulwiler (VV) 18.37 Billingsley (Wil) 18.59 Pennetti (Ma) 18.63 Lezotte (Wa) 19.07

100 DASH: Crogan (Ma) 13.6 Seaquist (DC) 13.75 Ramps (VV) 13.92 Apewokin (Ma) 13.96 Huffman (Wil) 14.24 Pfeifer (MT) 14.29 Rogers (Bet) 14.39 Griffith (MT) 14.51

4×200 RELAY: Mason 1:52.73 Dayton Christian 1:56.64 Waynesville 1:59.71 Valley View 2:00.76 Wilmington (Makenna Tolliver, Chloe Sutton, Madison Schuster, Sydney McCord) 2:01.36 Oakwood 2:01.41 Lebanon 2:01.48 Miami Trace 2:02.24

1600 RUN: Erbach (Wa) 5:15.94 Noszka (Wil) 5:34.75 McKay (Ma) 5:39.43 Gill (Wa) 5:52.37 Anteck (EC) 5:53.13 Walton (VV) 6:00.6 Berkebile (Ma) 6:04.28 Brausch (Wil) 6:08.58

4×100 RELAY: Waynesville 52.4 Mason 52.5 Dayton Christian 52.87 Miami Trace 55.34 Wilmington (Lexi McKee-Cole, Taliah Billingsley, Chloe Sutton, Madison Schuster) 55.93 Lebanon 56.00 Valley View 56.24 Bethel 58.22

400 DASH: Borow (Ma) 63.567 Underwood (VV) 65.51 Huffman (Wil) 66.12 Dvorak (Ma) 67.1 Menza (O) 67.29 Hunter (Fr) 68.0 McCord (Wil) 68.22 Whisler (Mo) 68.57

300 HURDLES: No results listed

800 RUN: Erbach (Wa) 2:25.82 Ferriman (DC) 2:27.8 Janis (Ma) 2:30.68 Noszka (Wil) 2:32.84 Gill (Wa) 2:35.35 Michael (VV) 2:37.21 Upchurch (Ma) 2:41.73 Conklin (MT) 2;45.05

200 DASH: Amburgy (Wa) 27.79 Williams (Wa) 28.37 Ramps (VV) 28.66 Pfeifer (MT) 28.86 Underwood (VV) 29.12 Seaquist (DC) 29.25 Davis (Leb) 30.22 Lane (Leb) 30.35

3200 RUN: Black (Fr) 12:01.2 Harvey (Wa) 12:20.95 Orlando (Ma) 12:27.42 Walters (Wa) 12:39.46 Anteck (EC) 12:48.93 Hicks (Ma) 12:53.27 Brausch (Wil) 13:09.35 Moore (Wil) 13:41.88

4×400 RELAY: Waynesville 4:22.1 Dayton Christian 4;31.4 Oakwood 4:35.95 Valley View 4:37.2 Wilmington (Sydney McCord, Vicky Missel, Taylor Noszka, Sophie Huffman) 4:40.22 Miami Trace 5:15.12 Blanchester (Jazzalynn Miller, Annalee Miller-Steffan, Morgyn Coyle, Chloe Paulson) 5:55.17

SHOT PUT: Hickey (Wil) 33-4.5 Knostman (O) 32-1 Schoephoester (Wa) 31-4.5 Robinson (Wil) 28-8 Aleshire (MT) 28-6 Seaquist (DC) 27-10.5 White (No) 27-0 Garner (Fr) 26-9

DISCUS: Aleshire (MT) 101-9 Workman (MT) 96-6 Knostman (O) 95-4 Whitaker (Bl) 90-8 Aldridge (Fr) 87-7 Hickey (Wil) 82-10 Schoephoester (Wa) 81-5 Seaquist (DC) 79-11

LONG JUMP: Griffith (MT) 14-0 Wooldridge (Wa) 14-2 Temple (Mo) 14-2 Butler (MT) 13-8 Evans (Ma) 13-6 Johnson (VV) 13-5 Dietz (Wa) 13-5 Jones (Bl) 13-2

HIGH JUMP: Ullrich (DC) 5-0 Poindexter (DC) 4-10 Kamp (Wa) 4-8 Palacios (Mo) 4-8 Schuster (Wil) 4-8 Evans (Ma) 4-8 Evanshine (EC) 4-8 Orr (Ma) 4-8

POLE VAULT: N0 results listed

