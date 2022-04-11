WC softball drops first, again earns OAC split

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College softball team rebounded from a five-inning, 16-4 defeat in game one to earn an Ohio Athletic Conference series split with John Carroll University Sunday by winning the nightcap 5-4 on a walk-off double in the bottom of the 12th inning.

In game one, Judaea Wilson, Lindsey Carter and Hayley Suchland had five of Wilmington’s seven hits at the top of the batting order. Lizz Hadley drove in two runs. Izzy Rothrock was tagged with the pitching loss despite just one earned run among the six she allowed. Hillary Huffer and Hannah Hall also pitched for WC.

In the second game, McKenna Archey fouled off six pitches before delivering the game-winning hit in the 12th inning for the one-run win.

Carter earned her second win of the season in relief, throwing 74 strikes on 104 pitches in seven innings of work. Before she took to the mound, Carter made a sterling defensive play in left field to help stymie a John Carroll fourth inning threat.

Alexis Stringfellow, who received a no-decision, threw 95 pitches in five innings as the starter. Both Quaker pitchers allowed two earned runs

Offensively, Wilson finished 3-for-6 while Hadley, Claire Scully and Logann Julian all had multi-hit games.

Wilmington (9-7, 3-3 OAC) will host Marietta 3 p.m. Tuesday.