No. 1 Marietta sweeps Wilmington College baseball

MARIETTA — Marietta College showed why it’s the No. 1-ranked team in the country as the Pioneers swept the Wilmington College baseball team in an Ohio Athletic Conference twinbill Sunday, winning game one 17-5 and taking the nightcap 29-1 in seven innings.

In game one, Jesse Reliford, Dominic Depa and Jacob Kalt had two hits each. Reliford, Depa, Kalt and Jared Lammert drove in WC runs.

Aaron Boster’s record fell to an even 3-3 on the season as the sophomore allowed 10 earned runs on nine hits in four innings. GlenAllen Anderson and Tre Nixson also pitched for WC.

In game two, Marietta piled on 31 hits in six offensive innings that included a 17-run sixth that featured two grand slams. Wilmington scored its lone run on an RBI-fielder’s choice from Noah Martin in the second.

Eight Quaker pitchers threw in game two with David Ernst getting the loss. AJ Wolf was the lone WC hurler to not surrender a run, recording two outs and surrendering two hits.

Wilmington (12-13, 1-5 OAC) will host Capital 1 p.m. Tuesday.