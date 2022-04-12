Bulldogs score 10-4 win over Ladycats

BATAVIA — —Scoring nine runs in its last three innings, Batavia defeated Blanchester 10-4 Monday in a non-league softball game.

While other games were postponed because of rain, Batavia’s turf field allowed the game to be played.

Blanchester (2-4) left eight runners on base, four of those in scoring position.

“Sometimes it’s not about how many hits you have, but when you get those hits as two of Batavia’s eight hits accounted for five of their runs scored,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said.

Lydia Peters had two doubles, two runs scored and a run batted in for Blanchester. Alayna Davenport had two hits and an RBI.

BL^0^0^0^0^1^0^3^^4.8.2

BA^0^1^0^2^4^3^x^^10.8.0

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 3-1-1-0 Q. Dawley 2-0-1-1 Davenport 4-0-2-1 Potts 2-0-0-0 B. Dawley 4-0-0-1 Case 4-0-1-0 Creager 3-1-1-1 Caldwell 3-0-0-0 Peters 3-2-2-1

2B: Creager, Peters 2

SB: Q. Dawley

SAC: Q. Dawley 2

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Mueller (L)5^6^7^4^1^6

B. Dawley^1^2^3^3^3^2