Defense dooms Massie in 6-4 loss to Goshen

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie surrendered six unearned runs Tuesday in a 6-4 eight-inning loss to Goshen in SBAAC American Division baseball at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The Falcons (3-5, 1-2) and the Warriors (2-3, 2-1) were tied at 4-4 through five innings. Garrett Vance started on the mound for Massie and pitched three innings.

Ethan Johnson pitched four innings in relief and Kody Zantene pitched the eighth inning.

“We can’t continue to give up unearned run and expect to win ballgames, let alone six,” Massie manager Brian Camp said.

The Falcons had a chance to win the game in the seventh but Adam Frisch’s line drive to left field with the bases loaded resulted in a circus catch by the Goshen outfielder, Camp said.

“We’re just not catching any breaks,” said Camp.

Tyler Keck had two of Clinton-Massie’s six hits.