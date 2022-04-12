Posted on by

Camp, Pagett powers Hurricane to 13-5 win


WILMINGTON — Logan Camp and Austin Pagett powered Wilmington’s offense in a 13-5 win over Northmont Tuesday in a lacrosse match at Alumni Field.

The Hurricane (3-4) took the lead early and with Camp netting six goals and Pagett four they were never headed.

“I am proud of our athletes for coming out and grabbing an early lead,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “The first quarter haunted us in several games, putting us in an early deficit. Camp established himself as a shooter and at the face-off X. Pagett had a great night with some laser beams from range.”

Eric Maus, Jude Martin and Colin Wood scored goals for Wilmington.

Cameron McEvoy had two assists while camp and Ky Bozarth had one assist each.

