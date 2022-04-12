Astros drop 5-0 match to Cardinals

FELICITY — East Clinton was defeated by Felicity 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division tennis at FHS.
The Astros are 0-5 overall, 0-4 in the National Division.
The Cardinals are now 1-2 in the National Division.
SUMMARY
April 12, 2022
@Felicity High School
Felicity 5 East Clinton 0
Singles
1-Grant Stonewall was def by Luke Jennings 0-6, 3-6
2-Cody Chaney was def by Nathan Baker 0-6, 0-6
3-East Clinton forfeits
Doubles
1-Evan Stewart, Bo Frye were def by Aiden Cooper, Zander Cummins 2-6, 1-6
2-Gretchen Boggs, Kamille Helsel were def by George Bradner, Carson Sponcil 0-6, 0-6
Gretchen Boggs
Bo Frye