Astros drop 5-0 match to Cardinals

FELICITY — East Clinton was defeated by Felicity 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division tennis at FHS.

The Astros are 0-5 overall, 0-4 in the National Division.

The Cardinals are now 1-2 in the National Division.

SUMMARY

April 12, 2022

@Felicity High School

Felicity 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Grant Stonewall was def by Luke Jennings 0-6, 3-6

2-Cody Chaney was def by Nathan Baker 0-6, 0-6

3-East Clinton forfeits

Doubles

1-Evan Stewart, Bo Frye were def by Aiden Cooper, Zander Cummins 2-6, 1-6

2-Gretchen Boggs, Kamille Helsel were def by George Bradner, Carson Sponcil 0-6, 0-6