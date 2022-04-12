Dawley, Blanchester blanks McNicholas 10-0

CINCINNATI — Bailey Dawley pitched a two-hitter as Blanchester defeated McNicholas 10-0 Tuesday in a non-league softball game.
“Bailey gave us a great effort to get the win, the first of her (varsity) career,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said. “We played error-free defense behind her.
“At the plate, we once again got production throughout the lineup. This was definitely a total team effort.”
Alayna Davenport and Bailey (Dawley) had two hits and drove in two runs each. Lydia Peters had two RBI.
Blanchester is 3-4 on the year. McNicholas is 0-8.
SUMMARY
April 12, 2022
Blanchester 10, McNicholas 0
B^1^1^4^2^2^^10.8.0
M^0^0^0^0^0^^0.2.2
(10) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 3-2-1-0 Q. Dawley 3-0-0-1 Davenport 4-1-2-2 Potts 2-2-1-0 B. Dawley 2-0-2-2 Peters 3-1-1-2 Creager 2-1-0-1 Case 2-1-1-0 Blankenbeckler 1-0-0-0 Stanforth 1-0-0-0 Caldwell 0-1-0-0
2B: B. Dawley, Peters
3B: Davenport
SB: Mueller
SAC: Q. Dawley, Creager
HBP: Blankenbeckler
Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
B. Dawley (W)^5^2^0^0^2^7