Rhoads races home with game-winner 9-8


East Clinton's Chloe Scott | Elizabeth Clark Photo

East Clinton's Chloe Scott | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Emily Peacock | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Keiana Murdock | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Madison Hisco | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Megan Hadley | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Toria Willis | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Trinity Bain | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Nevaeh Blackburn | Elizabeth Clark Photo


WILMINGTON — Jena Rhoads scored from third on a passed ball in the 10th inning to give Wilmington a 9-8 win over East Clinton Tuesday in a non-league softball game.

Wilmington (1-5 on the year) trailed 6-0 after the Astros (1-4 this season) had a big first inning.

But the Hurricane chipped away and tied the game in the sixth inning.

In the 10th, Rhoads was hit by a pitch. She stole second and moved to third on an error, Wilmington manager Brian Spurlock said. The WHS leadoff hitter then came home on a passed ball for the win.

Toria Willis had two hits and two walks at the plate and pitched all 10 innings for Wilmington.

Freshman Chloe Scott had three hits and scored twice for the Astros.

SUMMARY

April 12, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 9 East Clinton 8 (10 innings)

EC^6^1^0^2^0^0^0^0^0^0^^8

W^0^3^1^2^0^2^0^0^1^^9

(9) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h) Simpson 5-1-1 Tolle 4-2-2 Peacock 4-2-1 Scott 5-2-3 Tong 5-1-1 Barton 5-0-1 Reed 5-0-2 Hadley 3-0-0 Bain 5-0-0

(10) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h) Rhoads 4-3-1 Willis 3-2-2 Blackburn 5-0-1 Hisco 4-2-2 Murdock 4-0-1 Applegate 3-1-1 Wheeler 4-1-1 Oglesby 4-0-0 Riley 5-0-0

2B: W-Willis; EC-Scott 2

SB: W-Rhoads 3 Willis 1; EC-Simpson, Tolle

HBP: W-Rhoads 2, Murdock; EC-Hadley 2

