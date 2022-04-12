Blanchester finishes strong in 13-7 win

MOWRYSTOWN — Austin Dick had four hits and Blanchester defeated Whiteoak 13-7 Tuesday in a non-league baseball game.

Blanchester plated four runs in the fifth to take a 10-6 lead then added three in the seventh to seal the win.

“We did a lot of good things,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “We also made some mistakes defensively and on the bases that let them hang around.”

Reagan Burch, two stolen bases, and Adam Frump had two hits each.

“I like how we finished the last three innings with good intensity,” Lawson said. “We were able to start a couple rallies to get insurance runs. We need to roll that over into Thursday. Three big games in a row that we need to show up and be ready for.”

Sammy Roush pitched the final 3.2 innings for the win for Blanchester (5-2 on the year).

SUMMARY

April 12, 2022

Blanchester 13, Whiteoak 7

B^2^2^0^2^4^0^3^^13.11.3

W^0^3^1^2^1^0^0^^7.9.4

(13) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 3-4-2-1 Dick 5-1-4-2 James Wymer 3-2-0-0 West 4-1-1-1 Roush 4-1-1-1 Jansen Wymer 3-1-0-0 Estep 2-0-0-0 Miller 2-1-1-2 Sipple 1-2-0-1 Frump 4-0-2-1 TOTALS 31-13-11-9

(7) WHITEOAK (ab-r-h-rbi) Roades 4-1-1-2 Butler 4-1-0-0 Emery 5-0-2-1 Price 2-2-1-0 Donohoo 3-1-1-1 Griffith 3-0-1-1 Barnett 4-2-2-1 Roberts 4-0-1-0 Moonstone 3-0-0- TOTALS 32-7-9-6

2B: B-Burch, Miller; W-Roberts

SB: B-Burch 2, James Wymer; W-Roades, Butler, Emery, Price 2, Barnett, Moonstone

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Frump^1.1^0^1^0^2^4

West^1^5^3^1^1^2

Dick^1^1^2^2^3^2

Roush (W)^3.2^3^1^1^2^3

Whiteoak

Barnett^4^6^8^6^4^3

Moonstone^0.0^3^1^2^2^0^0

Griffith (L)^3^4^3^1^1^4