Marietta sweeps Wilmington College softball

WILMINGTON — Marietta College held the Wilmington College softball team to three runs in two games as the Pioneers swept an Ohio Athletic Conference twinbill from the Fightin’ Quakers Tuesday, taking game one 6-2 and game two 9-1 in five innings.

In the opener, Lindsey Carter took the pitching loss, falling to 2-1 on the year. Hannah Hall and Madi Jursich pitched in relief.

Carter, Lizz Hadley and McKenna Archey had doubles for Wilmington.

In game two, Judaea Wilson scored on a wild pitch for WC’s only run.

Izzy Rothrock was tagged with the loss in the circle while Jursich and Hall again pitched in relief.

Wilson, Carter and Hadley had singles for WC. Wilson also had a stolen base.