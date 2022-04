Davis to swim at Old Dominion

Wilmington High School senior Jordan Davis signed his National Letter of Intent recently to attend Old Dominion University to continue his swimming and academic career. The Division I institution is located in Norfolk, Va. In the photo, left to right, front row, father Tim Davis, Jordan Davis, mother Julie Davis; back row, Wilmington High School swim coach Kacie Jenkins.

