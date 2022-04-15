Falcons march on in American Division

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In an easy match, Clinton-Massie continued its march toward an SBAAC American Division title with a 5-0 win over Western Brown Thursday.

“Our guys played well on all courts,” CM coach Rod Amburgy. “We’ve got a great group of guys on our team. They’re all pulling for each other and cheering each other on.”

Alex Jones was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at first singles while Benny Kosseda and Shayne Hendricks were 6-0, 6-0 winners at second doubles.

Clinton-Massie is 3-0 in American Division matches.

SUMMARY

April 14, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Western Brown 0

Singles

1-Alex Jones defeated Nathan Fisher 6-0, 6-0

2-Garrett Karns defeated Jackson Miller 6-2, 6-0

3-Avden Faucett defeated Jackson Aker 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

1-Connor Stulz, Brayden Green defeated Isaac Bernhardt, Drake Lawerence 6-0, 6-2

2-Benny Kosseda, Shayne Hendricks defeated Haiden Jacobs, Jason Schmidt 6-0, 6-0