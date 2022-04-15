Falcons, Wildcats among teams featured today, Saturday in Dayton

DAYTON – Clinton-Massie against Blanchester highlights five high school baseball games today and Saturday hosted at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The quintet of games continue the Dragons “High School Baseball Showcase,” presented by Bob Ross Auto Group. Games will take place Friday and Saturday.

April 15, 4:30 p.m.: Versailles vs Wyoming

April 15, 7 p.m.: Bethel vs Fort Loramie

April 16, 12 p.m.: Preble Shawnee vs Dixie

April 16, 3:30 p.m.: Blanchester vs Clinton-Massie

April 16, 7 p.m.: Indian Hill vs Middletown

Here is a look at each game, as prepared by the Dayton Dragons:

Versailles vs. Wyoming

Versailles has five returning All-League players from 2021 (Noah McEldowney, Ben Ruhenkamp, Jacob Treon, Eli McEldowney, and Carson Bey). Noah McEldowney was named both an All-League and All-District honoree in 2021, leading the team in batting average (.348) and extra base hits (12). He is hitting .588 with 4 extra base hits this year. McEldowney is committed to play his college baseball at Wright State Lake. Meanwhile, Ruhenkamp posted four wins with a 3.25 ERA in 51.2 innings in 2021.

Wyoming: At the time of this release, no information was provided.

Bethel vs. Fort Loramie

Bethel is an extremely young team with only three returning players. The returners include junior Kyle Brueckman (.471 average, four stolen bases), sophomore Noah McCann (.391 average, two doubles, six stolen bases), and sophomore Luke Gray (.545 average, three doubles, one triple). Sophomore Braylon Schroeder has shined on the mound with a pair of wins and 24 strikeouts in 15.2 innings of work. Two other key players are sophomore Elijah Schroeder (.318 average, 11 strikeouts in 6.2 innings) and freshman Christian Barker (.312 average, five strikeouts in five innings with one win).

Fort Loramie has two returning All-Conference players in shortstop Evan Eilerman and pitcher/first baseman Derek Meyer. Both earned 2nd Team honors in 2021. Meyer is hitting .428 on the year, with Eilerman hitting .363, and third baseman Clint Hilgefort leading the way with a .466 clip.

Preble Shawnee vs. Dixie

Preble Shawnee: At the time of this release, no information was provided.

Dixie: At the time of this release, no information was provided.

Blanchester vs. Clinton Massie

Blanchester: Reagan Burch leads Blanchester with a .438 batting average. No other Wildcat player is hitting better than .212. Zach West leads the pitching staff. The junior left has a win and a save with an 0.87 earned run average.

Clinton Massie has a club consisting of five players that were tabbed as All-Conference members last season. They include Kody Zantee (shortstop/pitcher), Nathan Wildermuth (DH), Carson Vanhoose (centerfield), Gabed McDowell (second base), and Ethan Johnson (pitcher/third base). They play in the SBAAC.

Indian Hill vs. Middletown

Indian Hill: At the time of this release, no information was provided.

Middletown: At the time of this release, no information was provided.

The public is welcome to attend. Prior to the first game of each day, gates will open 30 minutes ahead of time. High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs.

The series continues with the following games scheduled:

April 26, 4:30PM: Carroll vs Alter

April 26, 7:00PM: Eaton vs Tri-County North

April 27, 4:30PM: Mechanicsburg vs West Liberty-Salem

April 27, 7:00PM: Spencerville vs Lima Perry

April 28, 4:30PM: Sidney vs Washington

April 28, 7:00PM: Valley View vs Springboro

April 30, 1:00PM: Fort Loramie vs Lincolnviwew

April 30, 3:30PM: Springfield Shawnee vs National Trail

May 1, 4:00PM: Reading vs Ross

May 8, 7:00PM: Bradford vs Spencerville

May 10, 4:30PM: Covington vs Twin Valley South

May 10, 7:00PM: Franklin-Monroe vs Arcanum

May 11, 7:00PM: Lima Bath vs Houston

May 14, 7:00PM: Greenon vs Xenia

See online: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/highschoolbaseballprogram