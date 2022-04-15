Anteck sets 2 records; Waynesville tops Copeland field

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Waynesville dominated the Andy Copeland Invitational girls track and field meet Thursday at Clinton-Massie’s Chick Brown Track.

Wilmington was second, Massie third, East Clinton fourth and Blanchester fifth.

East Clinton’s Carah Anteck had a record-setting day for the Astros. She won the 3,200-meter run in 12:24.26, breaking her own school record. Anteck also was fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:48.3, besting her own school record in that event as well.

Taylor Noszka won the 1,600-meter run in 5:46.1 and Kaitlynn Hickey posted a personal best 35-11.5 in winning the shot put.

Blanchester’s lone win came in the discus where Ainsley Whitaker topped the field with a toss of 91-9.5

Clinton-Massie’s top individual finish was a runnerup in the shot put by Mckenzie Peters and a runnerup in the pole vault by Kaylee Ramsey.

SUMMARY

April 14, 2022

Copeland Invitational

@Chick Brown Track

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Waynesville 210 Wilmington 142 Clinton-Massie 64 East Clinton 57 Blanchester 27 Carlisle 18 Clinton-Massie B 3

4×800 RELAY: Waynesville 10:47.4 East Clinton (Molly Seabaugh, Kaylyn Deaton, Jordan Collom, Carah Anteck) 11:25.9 Wilmington 11:36.3 Clinton-Massie 13:10.6

100 HURDLES: Layne (Wa) 17.32 Billingsley (Wil) 17.6 Lezotte (Wa) 18.7 Voges-Pertuset (Wil) 19.7 Ramsey (CM) 20.5 Lilly (EC) 20.7 Jones (Bla) 21.4

100 DASH: Williams (Wa) 12.9 Huffman (Wil) 13.0 Grayson (Wa) 13.2 Lamb (CM) 13.8 Nocero (Car) 13.9 Bayless (CM) 14.0

4×200 RELAY: Waynesville 1:58.0 Clinton-Massie 1:59.7 East Clinton (Kenton Deaton, Lauren Runyon, Hadlie Clark, Libby Evanshine) 2:02.7 Blanchester 2:09.9 Carlisle 2:15.1

1600 RUN: Noszka (Wil) 5:46.1 Harvey (Wa) 5:47.76 Greely (Wa) 5:48.2 Anteck (EC) 5:48.3 Brausch (Wil) 6:18.6 Cartner (CM) 7:15.6

4×100 RELAY: Waynesville 54.2 Wilmington 55.2 Clinton-Massie 55.8 East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Lauren Runyon, Kenton Deaton, Libby Evanshine) 57.8 Blanchester 58.8 Carlisle 60.4

400 DASH: Gill (Wa) 65.6 Huffman (Wil) 66.6 Foley (Wa) 67.5 McCord (Wil) 69.0 Nocero (Car) 70.2 Paulson (Bla) 71.5

300 HURDLES: Grayson (Wa) 50.3 Billingsley (Wil) 53.9 Layne (Wa) 54.4 Ramsey (CM) 57.4 Stevens (Bla) 58.6 Collom (EC) 58.9

800 RUN: Erbach (Wa) 2:28.8 Noszka (Wil) 2:36.1 Amburgy (Wa) 2:36.4 Seabaugh (EC) 2:49.4 Missel (Wil) 2:57.2 Ka Deaton (EC) 3:10.0

200 DASH: Williams (Wa) 28.0 Jacox (Wa) 28.2 Sutton (Wil) 28.4 Evanshine (EC) 28.9 Huffman (Wil) 28.97 Bayless (CM) 29.5

3200 RUN: Anteck (EC) 12:24.26 Walters (Wa) 12:25.7 Brausch (Wil) 13:20.0 Moore (Wil) 13:43 Camp (Wa) 13:53.3 Cartner (CM) 15:34.0

4×400 RELAY: Waynesville 4:24.0 Wilmington 4:30.0 East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Molly Seabaugh, Hadlie Clark, Lauren Runyon) 4:49.8 Clinton-Massie 4:52.9 Blanchester 5:13.7

SHOT PUT: Hickey (Wil) 35-11.5 Peters (CM) 32-9 Schoepoerster (Wa) 32-5.25 Robinson (Wil) 30-5.5 Everitt (CM) 30-2 Meehan (Car) 27-11.5

DISCUS: Whitaker (Bla) 91-9.5 Meehan (Car) 85-2 Schoepoerster (Wa) 83-4 Hanlon (CM) 75-5 Schuman (CMB) 71-5 Beam (CM) 70-6.24

LONG JUMP: Wooldridge (Wa) 14-10 Dietz (Wa) 14-3 Jones (Bla) 13-6 Missel (Wil) 12-6 Hatton (Car) 12-5 Frantz (Car) 12-5

HIGH JUMP: Bryant (Wil) 5-4 Evanshine (EC) 4-10 Amato (Wa) 4-8 Kamp (Wa) 4-8 Schuster (Wil) 4-8 Bowman (CM) 4-8

POLE VAULT: Tolliver (Wil) 8-6 Ramsey (CM) 8-6 Handle (Wa) 7-0 Pence (CM) 6-6 Lezotte (Wa) 6-6 Arnold (CMB) 5-6