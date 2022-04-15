Billingsley MVP but Spartans win Copeland title

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With four wins, Wilmington’s Trevor Billingsley won the Chick Brown Award as the top male athlete Thursday at the Andy Copeland Invitational boys track and field meet at Chick Brown Track.

Waynesville was the team winner, edging runnerup WHS by six points. Clinton-Massie was a distant third with Blanchester fifth and East Clinton sixth.

Braden Rolf won the pole vault easily, clearing 12-0. Daelin Maple out-threw Wilmington’s Brett Brooks to win the shot put with a toss of 51-5.

Blanchester’s best finish among individuals was a fourth by Nick Musselman in the 800-meter run. East Clinton’s top individual effort was a third by Jacob George in the 400-meter dash.

The star of the show, though, was Billingsley. He won the 1,600-meter run (4:50.3) by nine seconds, the 800-meter run by nearly four seconds, the 3,200-meter run by three seconds and was part of the winning 4×400-meter relay team which edged Waynesville by .06 of a second.

SUMMARY

April 14, 2022

Copeland Invitational

@Chick Brown Track

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Waynesville 167 Wilmington 161 Clinton-Massie 100 Carlisle 44 Blanchester 23 East Clinton 21 Clinton-Massie B 4

4×800 RELAY: Waynesville 9:13.7 Blanchester 9:35.0 Clinton-Massie 9:51.3 Carlisle 9:53.3 East Clinton (Dylan Arnold, Colton Brockman, Van Frye, Justin Arnold) 10:07.8 Wilmington 10:29.5

110 HURDLES: Huffman (Wa) 16.9 Johnson (Wil) 16.95 Gay (Car) 17.4 Martin (CM) 17.7 Cochran (Wil) 18.3 Rolf (CM) 18.4

100 DASH: Duncan (Wa) 11.3 Turner (Wa) 11.4 Krieder (CM) 11.49 Cody (Wil) 11.6 Bozarth (Wil) 11.8 Frank (CM) 11.9

4×200 RELAY: Waynesville 1:39.0 Wilmington 1:41.7 Clinton-Massie 1:43.4 East Clinton (Michael Horn, Glenn Peacock, Tanner Fooce, Jacob George) 1:44.7

1600 RUN: Billingsley (Wil) 4:50.3 Adams (Wa) 4:59.7 Hildebrandt (Wil) 5:00.6 Berger (Wa) 5:076.3 Bandow (Bla) 56:23.5 J. Arnold (EC) 5:25.7

4×100 RELAY: Waynesville 44.8 Wilmington 46.6 Clinton-Massie 47.6 Carlisle 49.7 East Clinton (Spencer Wiget, Michael Daniel, Tanner Fooce, Curtis Singleton) 51.5 Blanchester 53.2

400 DASH: Johnson (Wil) 54.2 Butler (Wil) 55.0 George (EC) 55.7 Walton (Wa) 57.3 Boos (Waw) 57.3 Wilson (CM) 57.4

300 HURDLES: Gay (Car) 44.8 Huffman (Wa) 45.3 Martin (CM) 46.1 Peacock (EC) 46.6 Rolf (CM) 47.2 Horn (EC) 47.29

800 RUN: Billingsley (Wil) 2:12.0 Campbell (Wa) 2:15.9 Sisk (Wa) 2:173 Musselman (Bla) 2:22.3 Federle (CM) 2:25.6 J. Arnold (EC) 2:26.4

200 DASH: Amburgy (Wa) 23.0 Johnson (Wil) 23.6 Kreider (CM) 23.6 Van Handorf (Wa) 24.2 Cody (Wil) 24.2 Hamm (Car) 24.4

3200 RUN: Billingsley (Wil) 10:43.2 Adams (Wa) 10:46.0 Hildebrandt (Wil) 10:55.6 Shutts (Wa) 11:16.9 Hensley (CM) 12:05.9 Moore (CM) 12:09.66

4×400 RELAY: Wilmington 3:48.6 Waynesville 3:48.6 Blanchester 3:53.8 Clinton-Massie 4:01.0 Carlisle 4:05.6 East Clinton (Dylan Arnold, Curtis Singleton, Justin Arnold, Zach Vest) 4:15.5

SHOT PUT: Maple (CM) 51-5 Brooks (Wil) 48-8.25 Swope (CM) 45-11 Zeth Cowin (Wil) 42-7 Couch (Car) 41-4.25 Staehling (Bla) 39-0

DISCUS: Brooks (Wil) 144-3.5 Zeth Cowin (Wil) 128-8.5 Swope (CM) 127-7.75 Couch (Car) 119-7.5 Staehling (Bla) 119-0.25 Moritz (CM) 116-10.5

LONG JUMP: Turner (Wa) 20-8 Cody (Wil) 20-5 Lundy (Wa) 17-8 Wilson (CM) 17-5 Leahy (CM) 17-4 Bruns (Car) 17-3

HIGH JUMP: Ricketts (Car) 5-10 Cummins (Wa) 5-10 Bozarth (Wil) 5-8 Scott (CMB) 5-8 Leahy (CM) 5-4 Van Handorf (Wa) 5-4

POLE VAULT: Rolf (CM) 12-0 Dowell (Wa) 8-6 Irwin (Wil) 8-0 Meyers (CM) 8-0 Terry (Wa) 7-0

Blanchester’s Nick Musselman | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_TRFB_blNMusselman0414ec.jpg Blanchester’s Nick Musselman | Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_TRFB_cm4x8runner0414ec.jpg Elizabeth Clark Photo Clinton-Massie’s Braden Rolf | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_TRFB_cmBRolf0414ec.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Braden Rolf | Elizabeth Clark Photo Clinton-Massie’s Carter Frank and Marty Kreider | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_TRFB_cmFrankKreider0414ec.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Carter Frank and Marty Kreider | Elizabeth Clark Photo Clinton-Massie’s Matt Martin and Braden Rolf | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_TRFB_cmMartinRolf0414ec.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Matt Martin and Braden Rolf | Elizabeth Clark Photo East Clinton’s Dylan Arnold | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_TRFB_ecDylanArnold0414ec.jpg East Clinton’s Dylan Arnold | Elizabeth Clark Photo EC’s Fooce, Horn; WHS’s Cochran: BHS’s Snader | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_TRFB_foocehorncochransnader0414ec.jpg EC’s Fooce, Horn; WHS’s Cochran: BHS’s Snader | Elizabeth Clark Photo EC’s George; WHS’s Cody; BHS’s Tabor; EC’s Schweikert | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_TRFB_JGeorgeACodyKTaborSSchweikert0414ec.jpg EC’s George; WHS’s Cody; BHS’s Tabor; EC’s Schweikert | Elizabeth Clark Photo Wilmington’s Dylan Littrell | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_TRFB_wilDylanLittrell0414ec.jpg Wilmington’s Dylan Littrell | Elizabeth Clark Photo Wilmington’s Nathaniel Bozarth | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_TRFB_wilmBozarth0414ec.jpg Wilmington’s Nathaniel Bozarth | Elizabeth Clark Photo Wilmington’s Brooks Butler | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_TRFB_wilmBUtlerBrooksB0414ec.jpg Wilmington’s Brooks Butler | Elizabeth Clark Photo East Clinton’s Glenn Peacock | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_TRFB_ecGlennPeacock0414ec.jpg East Clinton’s Glenn Peacock | Elizabeth Clark Photo