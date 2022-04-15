Posted on by

Falcons belt 8 HRs, beat Astros 25-3


ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With Delaney Schneder and Sydney Doyle hitting three homers each, Clinton-Massie routed East Clinton 25-3 Friday in non-league softball action at the Lebanon Road diamond.

Kayla Drake and Kiera Brightman also homered with Brightman’s blast a grand slam.

Schneder drive in eight runs for the Falcons.

“It was really good to see the bats come alive and all Falcons contributed during the game,” CM manager Brandon Lewis said. “The girls did a good job of being aggressive at the plate and was good to see them rooting for each other at the plate as well.”

SUMMARY

April 15, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 25 East Clinton 3

(3) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Simpson 4-1-0-0 Tolle 3-0-2-1 Kessler 2-0-1-1 Scott 3-0-2-0 Peacock 3-0-0-0 Davis 1-0-0-0 Reed 2-1-1-0 Tong 3-1-0-0 Hadley 3-0-1-0

(25) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 4-4-4-1 Drake 4-3-2-5 Schneder 5-4-4-8 Doyle 4-4-3-5 Bowman 2-1-0-0 Davis 1-1-0-0 Green 3-2-1-0 Brightman 2-2-2-6 O Ward 3-0-0-0 Crombie 0-1-0-0 M Ward 3-2-1-0

2B: Schneder, Brightman

HR: Drake, Schneder 3, Doyle 3, Brightman

SB: Brightman 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Doyle^2.2^4^3^2^2

Brightman (W)^2.1^3^0^2^6

Delaney Schneder | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Delaney Schneder | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Kayla Drake | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Kayla Drake | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Kiera Brightman | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Kiera Brightman | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Elizabeth Clark Photo
Elizabeth Clark Photo

Sydney Doyle | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Sydney Doyle | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Aubrie Simpson | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Aubrie Simpson | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Cheyenne Reed | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Cheyenne Reed | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Chloe Scott | Elizabeth Clark Photo
Chloe Scott | Elizabeth Clark Photo