Falcons belt 8 HRs, beat Astros 25-3

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With Delaney Schneder and Sydney Doyle hitting three homers each, Clinton-Massie routed East Clinton 25-3 Friday in non-league softball action at the Lebanon Road diamond.

Kayla Drake and Kiera Brightman also homered with Brightman’s blast a grand slam.

Schneder drive in eight runs for the Falcons.

“It was really good to see the bats come alive and all Falcons contributed during the game,” CM manager Brandon Lewis said. “The girls did a good job of being aggressive at the plate and was good to see them rooting for each other at the plate as well.”

SUMMARY

April 15, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 25 East Clinton 3

(3) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Simpson 4-1-0-0 Tolle 3-0-2-1 Kessler 2-0-1-1 Scott 3-0-2-0 Peacock 3-0-0-0 Davis 1-0-0-0 Reed 2-1-1-0 Tong 3-1-0-0 Hadley 3-0-1-0

(25) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 4-4-4-1 Drake 4-3-2-5 Schneder 5-4-4-8 Doyle 4-4-3-5 Bowman 2-1-0-0 Davis 1-1-0-0 Green 3-2-1-0 Brightman 2-2-2-6 O Ward 3-0-0-0 Crombie 0-1-0-0 M Ward 3-2-1-0

2B: Schneder, Brightman

HR: Drake, Schneder 3, Doyle 3, Brightman

SB: Brightman 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Doyle^2.2^4^3^2^2

Brightman (W)^2.1^3^0^2^6