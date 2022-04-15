Posted on by

Falcons, Creech blank Astros at PSF 10-0


Photo by Elizabeth Clark

Photo by Elizabeth Clark


Photo by Elizabeth Clark


Ethan Johnson | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Gabe McDowell | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Kaiden Smith | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Nate Wildermuth | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Chris Rider | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Dakota Collom | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Falcons celebrate | Melony Arnold Photo


Wyatt Creech | Melony Arnold Photo


Brody Fisher of EC slides in to second with Massie's Gabe McDowell taking the throw | Melony Arnold Photo


Garrett Vance | Melony Arnold Photo


Kaiden Smith | Melony Arnold Photo


Melony Arnold Photo


Adran Baker | Melony Arnold Photo


Dakota Collom | Melony Arnold Photo


Gavin Denniston | Melony Arnold Photo


Austin Kmatz | Melony Arnold Photo


Mitchell Bean | Melony Arnold Photo


ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Wyatt Creech tossed a three-hitter for his first win of the season Friday as Clinton-Massie defeated East Clinton 10-0 in non-league baseball at Paul Schwamberger Field.

Game aside, East Clinton’s Dakota Collom made his first appearance of the season, pitching an inning of relief for the Astros. Collom missed the entire basketball season as a result of a horrific automobile crash.

“He is a leader on the team and we are hoping he can provide a spark we can rally around,” EC coach Joey Schulte said.

Creech pitched a complete game shutout for the Falcons, who are now 5-5 on the year.

Tyler Keck and Ethan Johnson had two hits for Massie. Isaiah Curtis, Austin Kmatz and Gavin Denniston had the East Clinton hits. Denniston had a quality start on the mound, Schulte said.

The Falcons will play Blanchester 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, home of the minor league Dayton Dragons. CM manager Brian Camp said he is excited for his players to play in such a venure. “It will be a good time for the kids,” he said.

