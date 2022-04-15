Falcons, Creech blank Astros at PSF 10-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Wyatt Creech tossed a three-hitter for his first win of the season Friday as Clinton-Massie defeated East Clinton 10-0 in non-league baseball at Paul Schwamberger Field.

Game aside, East Clinton’s Dakota Collom made his first appearance of the season, pitching an inning of relief for the Astros. Collom missed the entire basketball season as a result of a horrific automobile crash.

“He is a leader on the team and we are hoping he can provide a spark we can rally around,” EC coach Joey Schulte said.

Creech pitched a complete game shutout for the Falcons, who are now 5-5 on the year.

Tyler Keck and Ethan Johnson had two hits for Massie. Isaiah Curtis, Austin Kmatz and Gavin Denniston had the East Clinton hits. Denniston had a quality start on the mound, Schulte said.

The Falcons will play Blanchester 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, home of the minor league Dayton Dragons. CM manager Brian Camp said he is excited for his players to play in such a venure. “It will be a good time for the kids,” he said.