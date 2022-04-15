Williamsburg 1-hits Blanchester in 3-0 win

WILLIAMSBURG — Held to one hit, Blanchester was defeated by Williamsburg 3-0 Friday in SBAAC National Division softball.

“Simply put, we just got beat,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “Rianna (Mueller) pitched a good game and we played well defensively but for the first time in several games we just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”

Lydia Peters had the only hit for Blanchester (3-5, 1-2)

SUMMARY

April 15, 2022

@Williamsburg High School

Williamsburg 3 Blanchester 0

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 3-0-0-0 Q. Dawley 3-0-0-0 Davenport 3-0-0-0 Potts 3-0-0-0 B. Dawley 3-0-0-0 Peters 3-0-1-0 Creager 2-0-0-0 Stanforth 2-0-0-0 Caldwell 2-0-0-0

HBP: B. Dawley

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Mueller (L)^6^7^3^3^1^4