Mustangs edge Falcons in tennis battle

MADEIRA — Despite a 3-2 loss, Clinton-Massie tennis coach Rod Amburgy was pleased with his Falcons’ match against Madeira Friday afternoon.

“It was good to play a different team than we are used to playing,” Amburgy said.

Alex Jones was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at first singles and Connor Stulz and Braydon Green posted a win at first doubles.

“Alex played well against a good player,” said Amburgy. “He had to make some adjustments in the second set to pull out the win. Connor and Braydon played very well at first doubles.”

SUMMARY

April 15, 2022

@Madeira High School

Madeira 3 Clinton-Massie 2

Singles

1-Alex Jones defeated Aaron Autman 6-1, 6-3

2-Garret Karns lost to Owen Henry 5-7, 1-6

3-Avden Faucett lost to Luke Brown 1-6, 2-6

Doubles

1-Connor Stulz, Braydon Green defeated Thomas Grundi, Tomasso Laggioni 6-0, 6-3

2-Benny Kosseda, Shayne Hendricks lost to Nate Bishop, Andrew Sampson 3-6, 4-6

Reserves

1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson defeated Caleb Peters, Will Jenkins 6-0, 6-2