BHS hits, walks way to 22-2 win over WHS

WILLIAMSBURG — With 13 walks and 13 hits, Blanchester steamrolled Williamsburg 22-2 Friday night in SBAAC National Division baseball action.

“The team played a great game,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “A very big conference win. A lot of people are going to say we won because of walks. We still had 13 hits, had several productive outs, and only six walks and one error on defense while holding them to just three hits. We were able to capitalize on their free bases.”

Sammy Roush had three hits and drove in three runs. Ty Miller homered and scored three times. Adam Frump, Zach West and Austin Dick also scored three runs. Bryce Sipple drove in three runs.

Blanchester will play Clinton-Massie 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, home of the minor league Dayton Dragons.

“Enjoy the win tonight and back to work tomorrow versus a veteran Clinton-Massie team. It should be a very neat experience for the players and anyone attending,” Lawson said.

Both Blanchester and Williamsburg are 3-1 in league play. Lawson’s squad is 6-2 overall.

SUMMARY

April 15, 2022

@Williamsburg High School

Blanchester 22 Williamsburg 2

B^2^2^3^11^4^^22.13.1

W^1^0^0^1^0^^2.3.1

(22) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-2-1-0 Dick 3-3-2-1 Burress 1-1-1-1 James Wymer 1-2-0-2 Ficke 0-1-0-0 West 3-3-1-1 Roush 4-2-3-3 Jansen Wymer 2-1-0-2 Miller 2-3-2-2 Mulvihill 1-0-0-1 Frump 4-3-2-1 Garrett 0-0-0-1 Sipple 1-1-1-3 Estep 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-22-13-18

(2) WILLIAMSBURG (ab-r-h-rbi) Jones 3-0-1-1 Sunderman 1-1-0-0 Heffner 2-0-1-1 Canter 2-0-0-0 Holden 2-0-0-0 Kritzwiser 3-1-1-0 Humphries 1-0-0-0 Fink 1-0-0-0 Early 1-0-0-0 Dean 0-0-0-0 Bogan 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 18-2-3-2

2B: B-Dick

HR: Miller

SB: B-Dick; W-Sunderman

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Frump (W)^3^3^2^1^5^2

Garrett^2^0^0^0^1^0

Williamsburg

Canter (L)^3.1^7^8^5^4^1

Lindsey^0.0^2^5^5^3^0

Lottman^o.0^2^4^4^2^0

Bogan^0.1^0^1^1^0^0

Heffner^0.2^2^4^4^4^1

Fink^0.2^0^0^0^0^0