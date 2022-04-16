Pioneers pounce on Quakers, win OAC lacrosse match

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team was defeated by the Marietta College Pioneers 23-1 Friday night.

Joe Norton scored his first goal of the season and the Quakers lone goal in the game in the second half. The Quakers leading scorer, Austin Young, was credited with the assist.

Garrett Murrell led Wilmington with four shots on goal in the game. Cody Everly tallied 18 saves on the day.

Wilmington will face the Capital Comets 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Quakers’ final road contest of the season.