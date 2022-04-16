Wahl breaks 8-year-old mark for WC track, field

TIFFIN, Ohio — Milena Wahl broke the Wilmington College women’s track and field outdoor record in the 1,500-meter run on day one of the Tiffin Track Carnival Friday.

Wahl ran 4:52.08 to finish 11th in the event, breaking the mark of 4:53.70 set by Tricia Steffan on April 5, 2014. The junior also competed in the 5,000-meter run, taking 12th by crossing the finish line in 18:22.72. Teammate Kaitlyn Rausch rounded out the distance events with a fourth-place finish in the 10,000-meter run.’

In sprints, Kylee Schafer took 29th in 12.76 seconds in the 100-meter dash and was joined by teammate Madison Dietz in the 200-meter dash, neither finishing in the top 20.

In hurdles, fifth-year senior Emma Burke ran a 1:05.25 for a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles and a 15.61 run good for 13th in the 100-meter event.

Wilmington also turned in a third-place time of 4:17.70 in the 4×400-meter relay with a team of Burke, Schafer, Haley Cook and Dietz.

Dietz and Cook both competed in jumps for WC with Dietz 5.35 meters good for seventh. Cook, who took 18th (4.96 meters) in the long jump, cleared 1.46 meters in the high jump for a 16th-place finish.

Kayli Sullivan represented the Quaker throwers with a pair of top-20 finishes. The fifth-year senior heaved a 17th-place throw of 11.69 meters in the shot put and took 12th with a toss of 48.39 meters in the hammer throw.

The meet continues today.