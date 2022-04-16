Tiffin to Heys: Not in this house … oh, wait

TIFFIN, Ohio — Simon Heys setting the stadium record in the 5,000-meter run highlighted the Wilmington College men’s track and field team’s performance on day one of the Tiffin Track Carnival Friday.

Heys, the Wilmington High School graduate, won the 5,000 in 14:19.55. Teammates George Rickett (15:06.07) and Noah Tobin (15:07.13) placed 10th and 11th respectively while Eric Reynolds (15:34.61) and Cohen Frost (15:46.10) also ran the 5,000-meters.

In middle distance events, Aidan Henson, Josh Cyrus and Blake Haines represented the Quakers in the 800-meter run. Henson, the East Clinton graduate, crossed the finish line in sixth place with a time of 2:00.74 while Cyrus placed 20th with a mark of 2:05.65.

In hurdles, Dane Klosterman crossed the finish line in 57.10 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles, good for seventh place.

The 4×400 relay team of Jalaun Covington, Anthony Gilmore, Henson and Klosterman were fifth in 3:30.05.

Brady Vilvens competed in the three jumps, placing in two of them. The freshman cleared 1.90 meters in the high jump to take ninth and went 5.79 meters in the long jump to place 29th.

The Wilmington throws group had multiple individuals place in the top 20 of all three events. In the shot put, the trio of Blake Jamison (13.16 meters), JJ Durr (13.13 meters) and Justin Shuga (13.11 meters) took 18th, 19th and 20th respectively while Durr and Pacifico heaved 54.90 meters and 52.37 meters respectively for top-20 placements in the hammer throw. In the discus, Jamison’s toss of 46.52 meters placed him eighth while Joe Shuga took 15th with a mark of 43.09 meters.

Day two of competition is today.