Falcons rally, Wildcats rally, win at Day Air 7-6

DAYTON — An unearned run ended a wild, back and forth game Saturday with Blanchester topping Clinton-Massie 7-6 at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark, home of the minor league Dayton Dragons.

Blanchester, winners of six straight games, is 7-2. Clinton-Massie goes to 5-6.

“Very happy with how this team is coming together the past two weeks,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “We have been playing some very competitive baseball and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”

Zach West, who started on the mound for the Wildcats, was named the Bob Ross Auto Group player of the game. He gave up just one hit, but walked four and left the game in the middle of the sixth with the Falcons rallying.

Massie batted around in the sixth, took advantage of four walks by BHS pitching and erased a 4-0 deficit to take a 5-4 lead. Blanchester regained the lead in its half of the sixth, 6-5.

“That was a wild sixth,” Lawson said. “Very happy with how the team responded and handled the swing of events. They kept fighting and found a way to win.”

Garrett Vance singled in the equalizer for the Falcons in the seventh inning. Whereas Massie was aided by Blanchester walks, the Wildcats took advantage of two hit batters in the seventh, West and Ty Miller. Adam Frump then hit a groundball that was mishandled on the infield, which allowed West to score the game-winning run.

SUMMARY

April 16, 2022

@Day Air Credit Union Ballpark

Blanchester 7, Clinton-Massie 6

CM^0^0^0^0^0^5^1^^6.5.3

BL^1^3^0^0^0^2^1^^7.9.1

(6) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) VanHose 4-0-1-2 McDowell 3-1-0-0 Keck 2-2-0-0 Smith 2-0-0-0 Frisch 1-1-0-0 Wildermuth 3-0-1-1 Denehy 0-1-0-0 Vance 3-0-1-1 Stanley 0-0-0-0 Hunter 1-0-0-0 Johnson 2-1-0-1 Theetge 3-0-1-1 Creech 3-0-1-0 TOTALS 27-6-5-6

(7) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-1-3-1 Dick 4-0-1-0 James Wymer 4-0-1-1 West 3-1-0-0 Roush 4-0-1-0 Miller 2-1-0-0 Frump 4-1-0-0 Sipple 3-2-2-1 Jansen Wymer 3-1-1-2 Mulvihill 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 31-7-9-5

3B: B-Sipple

SB: CM-Johnson

HBP: CM-Johnson; B-Miller, West

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Vance^4^6^4^4^1^7

Stanley^1^2^2^1^0^0

Johnson (L)^1.1^1^1^0^0^1

Hunter^0^0^0^0^0^0

Blanchester

West^5^1^4^2^4^9

Dick (W)^2^4^2^2^2^2

Zach West | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_bl2ZWest0416me.jpg Zach West | Mark Huber Photo Zach West | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_bl3ZWest0416me.jpg Zach West | Mark Huber Photo Zach West | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_bl4ZWest0416me.jpg Zach West | Mark Huber Photo Austin Dick | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_blADick0416me.jpg Austin Dick | Mark Huber Photo BHS conference on the mound | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_blHuddle0416me.jpg BHS conference on the mound | Mark Huber Photo Sammy Roush | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_blSRoush0416me.jpg Sammy Roush | Mark Huber Photo Zach West | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_blZWest0416me.jpg Zach West | Mark Huber Photo Miles Theetge | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_cm2Theetge0416me.jpg Miles Theetge | Mark Huber Photo BHS versus CM at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_cmblan1Wide0416me.jpg BHS versus CM at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark | Mark Huber Photo BHS versus CM at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_cmblan2Wide0416me.jpg BHS versus CM at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark | Mark Huber Photo Massie dugout celebrates taking the lead | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_cmDugout0416me.jpg Massie dugout celebrates taking the lead | Mark Huber Photo Ethan Johnson with the catch | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_cmEJohnson0416me.jpg Ethan Johnson with the catch | Mark Huber Photo Garrett Vance | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_cmGVance0416me.jpg Garrett Vance | Mark Huber Photo Miles Theetge is congratulated for a circus catch in left | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_cmTheetge0416me.jpg Miles Theetge is congratulated for a circus catch in left | Mark Huber Photo Bryce Sipple and Sammy Roush | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_blSippleRoush0416me.jpg Bryce Sipple and Sammy Roush | Mark Huber Photo