Falcons rally, Wildcats rally, win at Day Air 7-6


By Mark Huber - [email protected]

Zach West | Mark Huber Photo

Zach West | Mark Huber Photo


Zach West | Mark Huber Photo


Zach West | Mark Huber Photo


Austin Dick | Mark Huber Photo


BHS conference on the mound | Mark Huber Photo


Sammy Roush | Mark Huber Photo


Zach West | Mark Huber Photo


Miles Theetge | Mark Huber Photo


BHS versus CM at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark | Mark Huber Photo


BHS versus CM at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark | Mark Huber Photo


Massie dugout celebrates taking the lead | Mark Huber Photo


Ethan Johnson with the catch | Mark Huber Photo


Garrett Vance | Mark Huber Photo


Miles Theetge is congratulated for a circus catch in left | Mark Huber Photo


Bryce Sipple and Sammy Roush | Mark Huber Photo


DAYTON — An unearned run ended a wild, back and forth game Saturday with Blanchester topping Clinton-Massie 7-6 at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark, home of the minor league Dayton Dragons.

Blanchester, winners of six straight games, is 7-2. Clinton-Massie goes to 5-6.

“Very happy with how this team is coming together the past two weeks,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “We have been playing some very competitive baseball and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”

Zach West, who started on the mound for the Wildcats, was named the Bob Ross Auto Group player of the game. He gave up just one hit, but walked four and left the game in the middle of the sixth with the Falcons rallying.

Massie batted around in the sixth, took advantage of four walks by BHS pitching and erased a 4-0 deficit to take a 5-4 lead. Blanchester regained the lead in its half of the sixth, 6-5.

“That was a wild sixth,” Lawson said. “Very happy with how the team responded and handled the swing of events. They kept fighting and found a way to win.”

Garrett Vance singled in the equalizer for the Falcons in the seventh inning. Whereas Massie was aided by Blanchester walks, the Wildcats took advantage of two hit batters in the seventh, West and Ty Miller. Adam Frump then hit a groundball that was mishandled on the infield, which allowed West to score the game-winning run.

SUMMARY

April 16, 2022

@Day Air Credit Union Ballpark

Blanchester 7, Clinton-Massie 6

CM^0^0^0^0^0^5^1^^6.5.3

BL^1^3^0^0^0^2^1^^7.9.1

(6) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) VanHose 4-0-1-2 McDowell 3-1-0-0 Keck 2-2-0-0 Smith 2-0-0-0 Frisch 1-1-0-0 Wildermuth 3-0-1-1 Denehy 0-1-0-0 Vance 3-0-1-1 Stanley 0-0-0-0 Hunter 1-0-0-0 Johnson 2-1-0-1 Theetge 3-0-1-1 Creech 3-0-1-0 TOTALS 27-6-5-6

(7) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-1-3-1 Dick 4-0-1-0 James Wymer 4-0-1-1 West 3-1-0-0 Roush 4-0-1-0 Miller 2-1-0-0 Frump 4-1-0-0 Sipple 3-2-2-1 Jansen Wymer 3-1-1-2 Mulvihill 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 31-7-9-5

3B: B-Sipple

SB: CM-Johnson

HBP: CM-Johnson; B-Miller, West

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Vance^4^6^4^4^1^7

Stanley^1^2^2^1^0^0

Johnson (L)^1.1^1^1^0^0^1

Hunter^0^0^0^0^0^0

Blanchester

West^5^1^4^2^4^9

Dick (W)^2^4^2^2^2^2

