Blan boys 4th, girls 5th at Southeastern

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Blanchester’s boys were fourth and the girls fifth Saturday at the Southeastern Invitational track and field meet at Miami View Middle School.

The Blanchester boys won the 4×800 relay in 9:25.42. Brett Bandow also claimed a title, hitting the line first in the 1,600-meter run (5:05.86).

For the girls, Ainsley Whitaker won the discus with a toss of 91-7 while Jaida Jones went 12-7.75 to win the long jump.

SUMMARY

April 16, 2022

Southeastern Invitational

@Miami View Middle School

Boys Results

4×800 RELAY: 1-Blan 9:25.42

110 HURDLES: 3-Isaiah Snader 19.83

4×200 RELAY: 2-Blanchester 1:45.21

1600 RUN: 1-Brett Bandow 5:05.86

4×100 RELAY: 4-Blanchester 51.37

400 DASH: 8-Jacob Haun 61.40

300 HURDLES: 6-Isaiah Snader 53.67

800 RUN: 3-Jeffrey Andrew Wyss 2:18.04

3200 RUN: 3-Kaleb Tabor 12:54.6

4×400 RELAY: 3-Blanchester 4:00.14

SHOT PUT: 8-Gabriel Staehling 38-0

DISCUS: 2-Gabriel Staehling 111-4

LONG JUMP: 8-Cody Kidd 14-11

HIGH JUMP: 4-Brett Bandow 5-2

–

Girls Results

100 HURDLES: 5-Jaida Jones 21.13

100 DASH: 7-Jaida Jones 14.98; 8-Aubrey Stevens 14.96

4×200 RELAY: 5-Blanchester 2:06.32

4×100 RELAY: 5-Blanchester 60.38

400 DASH: 3-Chloe Paulson 69.27

800 RUN: Gracyn Phillips 3:15.86; 8-Aubrey Geary 3:24.36

200 DASH: 8-Ainsley Whitaker 31.68

4×400 RELAY: 6Blanchester 4:59.55

DISCUS: 1-Ainsley Whitaker 91-7

LONG JUMP: 1-Jaida Jones 12-7.75; 6-Morgan Coyle 11-7.5