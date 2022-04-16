Blan boys 4th, girls 5th at Southeastern

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Blanchester’s boys were fourth and the girls fifth Saturday at the Southeastern Invitational track and field meet at Miami View Middle School.
The Blanchester boys won the 4×800 relay in 9:25.42. Brett Bandow also claimed a title, hitting the line first in the 1,600-meter run (5:05.86).
For the girls, Ainsley Whitaker won the discus with a toss of 91-7 while Jaida Jones went 12-7.75 to win the long jump.
SUMMARY
April 16, 2022
Southeastern Invitational
@Miami View Middle School
Boys Results
4×800 RELAY: 1-Blan 9:25.42
110 HURDLES: 3-Isaiah Snader 19.83
4×200 RELAY: 2-Blanchester 1:45.21
1600 RUN: 1-Brett Bandow 5:05.86
4×100 RELAY: 4-Blanchester 51.37
400 DASH: 8-Jacob Haun 61.40
300 HURDLES: 6-Isaiah Snader 53.67
800 RUN: 3-Jeffrey Andrew Wyss 2:18.04
3200 RUN: 3-Kaleb Tabor 12:54.6
4×400 RELAY: 3-Blanchester 4:00.14
SHOT PUT: 8-Gabriel Staehling 38-0
DISCUS: 2-Gabriel Staehling 111-4
LONG JUMP: 8-Cody Kidd 14-11
HIGH JUMP: 4-Brett Bandow 5-2
–
Girls Results
100 HURDLES: 5-Jaida Jones 21.13
100 DASH: 7-Jaida Jones 14.98; 8-Aubrey Stevens 14.96
4×200 RELAY: 5-Blanchester 2:06.32
4×100 RELAY: 5-Blanchester 60.38
400 DASH: 3-Chloe Paulson 69.27
800 RUN: Gracyn Phillips 3:15.86; 8-Aubrey Geary 3:24.36
200 DASH: 8-Ainsley Whitaker 31.68
4×400 RELAY: 6Blanchester 4:59.55
DISCUS: 1-Ainsley Whitaker 91-7
LONG JUMP: 1-Jaida Jones 12-7.75; 6-Morgan Coyle 11-7.5