Hot Tackett 1-hits Warriors in 2-0 win

WILMINGTON — Jayden Tackett pitched a one-hitter and Wilmington beat Goshen 2-0 Saturday in SBAAC American Division baseball on the WHS diamond.

Tackett, the Hurricane lefty, struck out four and walked one while running his recorded to 2-3.

In his last two outings, both shutout wins, Tackett has pitched 13 innings, allowed three hits and one walk while striking out 14.

At the plate, Wilmington had just three hits but also reached base via the walk six times. Sam Nichols had two hits, both doubles, while Alex Massie and Logan Phillips drove in one run each.

Wilmington is 3-7 overall, 1-3 in the American. Goshen is 2-2 in the division.

SUMMARY

April 16, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 2 Goshen 0

(2) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Flint 3-0-0-0 Henson 3-0-0-0 Hibbs 2-0-0-0 Massie 4-0-1-1 Nichols 3-1-2-0 Phillips 0-0-0-1 Platt 1-0-0-0 Stephens 2-0-0-0 Tackett 2-0-0-0 Tolliver 1-1-0-0 TOTALS 21-2-3-2

2B: Nichols 2

SB: Platt 2 Tackett 2

HBP: Tackett

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Tackett (W, 2-3)^7^1^0^0^1^4