EC boys 2nd, girls 3rd at Southeastern

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The East Clinton boys finished second and the girls third Saturday at the Southeastern Invitational track and field meet at Miami View Middle School.

Michael Horn led the boys with a 1-2 finish in the hurdles. He won the 300 hurdles in 45.89 and was runnerup in the 110s in 18.38.

East Clinton won the 4×800 relay with Molly Seabaugh, Kaylyn Deaton, Jordan Collom and Carah Anteck running 11:22.47.

Anteck went on to win the 3,200 (12:44.27) while Libby Evanshine cleared 5-0 to win the high jump.

SUMMARY

April 16, 2022

Southeastern Invitational

@Miami View Middle School

Boys Results

4×800 RELAY: 3-East Clinton (Dylan Arnold, Colton Brockman, Zach Vest, Justin Arnold) 10:18.41

110 HURDLES: 2-Michael Horn 18.38; 4-Tanner Fooce 22.07

100 DASH: 8-Jacob George 13.14

4×200 RELAY: 5-East Clinton (Michael Horn, Curtis Singleton, Tanner Fooce, Jacob George) 1:48.87

1600 RUN: 3-Justin Arnold 5:14.14; 6-Dylan Arnold 5:24.84

4×100 RELAY: 5-East Clinton (Spencer Wiget, Michael Daniel, Tanner Fooce, Curtis Singleton) 51.61

400 DASH: 2-Jacob George 55.24

300 HURDLES: 1-Michael Horn 45.89

800 RUN: 2-Justin Arnold 2:18.02; 5-Dylan Arnold 2:25.98

3200 RUN: 2-Zach Vest 12:36.44

4×400 RELAY: 5-East Clinton (Curtis Singleton, Elyon Hackmann, Peyton Garen, Dylan Arnold) 4:13

SHOT PUT: 7-Spencer Wiget 28-6.25

DISCUS: 4-Shane Lynch 89-6; 6-Jayson Edison 84-6

HIGH JUMP: 6-Curtis Singleton 5-2

–

Girls Results

4×800 RELAY: 1-East Clinton (Molly Seabaugh, Kaylyn Deaton, Jordan Collom, Carah Anteck) 11:22.47

100 HURDLES: 4-Kenton Deaton 20.93; 8-Makayla Thomason 24.02

4×200 RELAY: 3-East Clinton (Kenton Deaton, Lauren Runyon, Hadlie Clark, Libby Evanshine) 2:04.18

1600 RUN: 2-Carah Anteck 5:52.64; 5-Kaylyn Deaton 6:50.52

4×100 RELAY: 2-East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Kenton Deaton, Lauren Runyon, Libby Evanshine) 7.78

400 DASH: 6-Carah Anteck 1:12.39

300 HURDLES: 5-Jordan Collom 58.53

800 RUN: 2-Molly Seabaugh 2:42.68

200 DASH: 3-Libby Evanshine 30.0; 5-Kelsi Lilly 30.45

3200 RUN: 1-Carah Anteck 12:44.27; 4-Kaylyn Deaton 15:26.94

4×400 RELAY: 4-East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Hadlie Clark, Molly Seabaugh Lauren Runyon) 4:53.2

SHOT PUT: 3-Timmi Mahanes 25-10; 7-Cadence Howard 23-2

DISCUS: 6-Timmi Mahanes 68-10

HIGH JUMP: 1-Libby Evanshine; 5-Lauren Runyon 4-2