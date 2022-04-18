Posted on by

EC baseball drops pair of league road games


East Clinton baseball lost a pair of road games, at two different sites, Saturday.

The Astros were defeated at Bethel-Tate 9-0 and at Felicity 7-0 in SBAAC National Division competition.

East Clinton is 1-11 overall and 1-6 in the National Division.

