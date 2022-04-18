EC baseball drops pair of league road games

East Clinton baseball lost a pair of road games, at two different sites, Saturday.
The Astros were defeated at Bethel-Tate 9-0 and at Felicity 7-0 in SBAAC National Division competition.
East Clinton is 1-11 overall and 1-6 in the National Division.
Isaiah Curtis, Gavin Denniston, Gavin Curtis | Melony Arnold Photo
Nathan Ellis | Melony Arnold Photo
Austin Kmatz | Melony Arnold Photo
Clayton Kimmy | Melony Arnold Photo
Christopher Rider | Melony Arnold Photo
Dakota Collom | Melony Arnold Photo
Hayden Beiting | Melony Arnold Photo
Isaiah Curtis | Melony Arnold Photo
Nathan Ellis | Melony Arnold Photo
Brody Fisher | Melony Arnold Photo