Bulldogs keep pace with Lions, top Hurricane 6-2

BATAVIA — Stranding seven runners, Wilmington lost to Batavia 6-2 Monday in SBAAC American Division softball.

In the standings, Wilmington goes to 2-6, 1-4. Batavia is 9-1 overall and a game behind unbeaten New Richmond in the division with a 3-1 record.

Jena Rhoads and Toria Willis had two hits each at the top of the WHS lineup. In all, the young WHS squad had three extra-base hits and three stolen bases but was unable to get enough timely hits to win the game.

SUMMARY

April 18, 2022

@Batavia High School

Batavia 6, Wilmington 2

W^1^0^0^0^0^0^1^^2

B^2^1^2^1^0^0^x^^6

(2) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Rhoads 4-1-2-0 Willis 3-0-2-1 Blackburn 3-0-1-1 Hisco 4-0-0-0 Murdock 2-0-1-0 Riley 2-0-0-0 Wheeler 3-0-0-0 Zurface 2-0-0-0 Oglesby 1-0-0-0 Sanders 1-0-0-0 Applegate 1-1-1-0

2B: Blackburn, Applegate

3B: Rhoads

SB: Rhoads, Willis, Murdock

SAC: Blackburn

HBP: Murdock

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Willis (L)^6^11^6^5^0^2