Hurricane wins Lacrosse-town shootout 21-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Cameron McEvoy had two goals and four assists and Logan Camp added five goals and two assists as Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 21-2 Monday in the Lacrosse-Town Shootout at Frank Irelan Field.

“We were able to break our slow first quarter streak,” WHS head coach Adam Shultz said. “I’m proud that our athletes were able to answer the challenge to find the open look and take quality shots. This win was a complete team effort. We were rewarded with less time in the penalty box by keeping our checks and bodies under better control.”

The Hurricane, 4-5 on the year, had four goals from Nino Gonzalez to aid McEvoy and Camp on the offensive end.

Austin Pagett had three goals while Ky Bozarth and Jude Martin scored two each. Patrick Tucker, Jon Custis and Colin Wood also scored goals for the Hurricane. Manny Castillo, Martin and Tucker had assists.