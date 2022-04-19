Massie stays unbeaten at top of league standings

WILMINGTON — Matching New Richmond’s unbeaten league record, Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 4-1 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS courts.

The Falcons go to 4-0 in the league. New Richmond is 3-0.

“I was very happy with our team’s focus,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “Garret Karns played one of his best matches of the year. He started strong and kept it going.”

Wilmington is 1-3 in the American Division.

“We played well on most courts,” WHS head coach Steve Reed said. “Alex Lazic stepped up big time and was playing some of his best tennis. If he can keep playing at that level it will pay off down the road.”

The match of the day was the lone WHS win, a second doubles triumph by Asher Fudge and Steven Collins. The Hurricane duo lost the first set 4-6 then rallied for the win by taking the third-set tiebreaker 7-3.

“Steven and Asher are really starting to click,” said Reed. “They pulled out a tough third set tiebreaker and have good momentum going in to (Wednesday’s) match at Goshen.”

Massie’s Alex Jones, Garret Karns and Avden Faucett are all unbeaten in SBAAC singles matches while Connor Stulz and Braydon Green are still undefeated in league doubles matches.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Clinton-Massie 4, Wilmington 1

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Alex Lazic 6-2, 6-1

2-Garret Karns def Trey Reed 6-1, 6-3

3-Avden Faucet def Javier Becerril 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1-Connor Stulz, Braydon Green def Ian Dalton, Josh Holmes 6-2, 6-4

2-Benny Kosseda, Shayne Hendricks were def by Asher Fudge, Steven Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (3-7)