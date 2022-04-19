Clermont NE edges Blanchester in SBAAC tennis

BLANCHESTER — With three matches going three sets, Clermont Northeastern defeated Blanchester 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division tennis.

Blanchester is 3-6 overall, 2-3 in the division.

The Rockets are 3-3 overall, 3-1 in league play.

“I was impressed with all of the kids efforts from both teams,” BHS coach Jake Weil said.

Billy Knapp at first singles and Bryan Bandow and Hunter Montgomery at second doubles earned wins for the Wildcats.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Clermont NE 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

1-Billy Knapp defeated Tiger Moore 6-0, 6-0

2-Bryce Bandow was def by Luke Ortega 6-7, 7-5, 3-6

3-Nate Coyle was def by Cooper Woolery 4-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-Joey Haines, Joe Mills were def by Landon Bacon, Hunter Burdine 6-7, 6-3, 2-6

2-Bryan Bandow, Hunter Montgomery defeated Davis Teggler, Hunter Bacon 3-6, 6-4, 6-2