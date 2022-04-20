CM track, field performs well in throws at Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Clinton-Massie had a strong showing in the field events Tuesday at the 45th annual Bellbrook Invitational.

The meet was contested as normal on the track but field events were contested as relays, allowing more than two competitors per team.

Clinton-Massie’s boys won the shot put, discus and high jump. The shot put team was made up of event winner Daelin Maple, Collin Swope and Ben Smith. The discus team consisted of event winner Swope, Quinton Smith and Daelin Maple. The high jump trio was Jude Leahy, Elias Scott and Cale Wilson.

“We performed really well in the field event relays taking three firsts, second (long jump) and fourth (pole vault),” CM boys coach Scott Rolf said. “Cale Wilson (400) and Braden Rolf (110 hurdles) had nice races with PRs on the track. We did not run a full lineup due to absences and injuries, so overall I was pleased.”

The girls also won the shot put relay with Mackenzie Peters and Emma Everitt teaming to take first place overall. Kaylee Ramsey and Alex Pence were runnersup in the pole vault relay.

The 4×400-meter relay was contested as a coed event, two boys and two girls making up the team.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2022

@Bellbrook Invitational

(NOTE: Field events were contested as relays, so more than one were able to place. Also events listed are those with Clinton-Massie top eight finishers only.)

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Middletown 108.5 Little Miami 88.97 Bellbrook 87.51 Kenton Ridge 69 Clinton-Massie 60.98 Northridge 56.02 Ponitz 48 Hillsboro 46 Oakwood 27.99 Bellbrook B 12.99 Xenia 10.01 Little Miami B 6.01 Miami Valley 2

110 HURDLES: (1) Isaac Lefeld (BEL) 15.6; (5) Braden Rolf (CM) 18.18; (8) Matt Martin (CM) 18.4

4×200 RELAY: (1) Northridge 1:35.62; (7) Clinton-Massie (Carter Frank, Tye Phipps, Miley Powell, Weston Carpenter) 1:42.75

4×100 RELAY: (1) Middletown 45.3; (8) Clinton-Massie 49.74

400 DASH: (1) Atraylyew Howard (KR) 53.31; (4) Cale Wilson (CM) 56.27

300 HURDLES: (1) Daelon Moore Simpson (MID) 42.9; (6) Matt Martin (CM) 46.23

200 DASH: (1) Jayden Wayne (LM) 23.36; (7) Cale Wilson (CM) 25.02

SHOT PUT: (1) Daelin Maple (CM) 46-11; (2) Collin Swope (CM) 42-4 TEAM-Maple, Swope, Ben Smith 1st

DISCUS: (1) Collin Swope (CM) 137-10; (5) Quinton Smith (CM) 99-7; (6) Daelin Maple (CM) 99-3 TEAM-Swope, Smith, Maple 1st

LONG JUMP: (1) Owen Countryman (BEL) 19-4.75; (5) Jude Leahy (CM) 18-5.25

HIGH JUMP: (1) Mark Fincham (KR) 5-10; (4) Jude Leahy (CM) 5-6; (8) Elias Scott (CM) 5-4 TEAM-Leahy, Scott, Cale Wilson 1st

POLE VAULT: (1) Isaac Lefeld (BEL) 14-8; (4) Braden Rolf (CM) 12-0; (5) Carson Meyers (CM) 9-0

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Little Miami 127.01 Bellbrook 90.97 Oakwood 82.02 Hillsboro 72 Middletown 61 Kenton Ridge 60.99 Clinton-Massie 38 Xenia 30 Northridge 25 Ponitz 9 Miami Valley 4 Little Miami B 3.99 Belmont 2 Middletown Christian 1

4×800 RELAY: (1) Little Miami 10:30.47; (6) Clinton-Massie 12:59.75

4×200 RELAY: (1) Middletown 1:54.58; (8) Clinton-Massie 2:00.84

4×100 RELAY: (1) Little Miami 53.1; (7) Clinton-Massie 57.28

300 HURDLES: (1) Leeyah Samuels (NOR) 51.78; (5) Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 56.95

SHOT PUT: (1) Leelah McGuire (MID) 35-11.25; (4) Mackenzie Peters (CM) 31-11.75; (7) Emma Everitt (CM) 29-3.5 TEAM-Mackenzie Peters, Emma Everitt 1st

DISCUS: (1) Kennedy Lucas (X) 103-0; (8) Jenna Hanlon (CM) 81-0 TEAM-Jenna Hanlon, Layla Schurman 7th

LONG JUMP: (1) Serenity Fields (KR) 14-4 TEAM-Addison Swope, Vada Nesbit 4th

POLE VAULT: (1) Cate Lensch (BEL) 9-0; (5) Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 7-6; (8) Alex Pence (CM) 6-6 TEAM-Kaylee Ramsey, Alex Pence 2nd