Broncos clip Falcons in SBAAC baseball 3-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a 3-2 loss Wednesday to Western Brown, Clinton-Massie has lost three straight SBAAC American Division baseball game.

The Falcons, with the defeat at Paul Schwamberger Field on a sunny, windy and cool day, are now 5-7 overall and 1-3 in the division.

The Broncos go to 5-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

Ethan Johnson started on the mound for the Falcons, pitching five innings and allowing just one earned run. Wyatt Creech pitched two scoreless innings.

“We just had a bad fifth inning,” CM manager Brian Camp said. “We committed three errors, gave up a walk … they just had one hit and scored two runs.”

Down 3-1 going to the bottom of the sixth, Massie scored one to get within 3-2 but went down in order in the seventh.

“Our pitchers give us a great outing,” Camp said. “They (Western Brown) played errorless ball and we had three errors that probably cost us the game. Hopefully, we’ll find a way to put some runs together. We’re going to have to gut it out the rest of the season.”

Adam Frisch had two hits and drove in a run. Carson VanHoose had an RBI-double.