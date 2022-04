ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Western Brown continued its mastery over Clinton-Massie Wednesday with a 21-2 win in SBAAC American Division softball.

Clinton-Massie has not defeated Western Brown since April 18, 2018, according to the SBAAC website.

The Falcons slip to 6-3 overall and 1-2 in the American Division. The Broncos are 6-4 overall, 3-2 in conference play.